KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Zeke Mayo scored 24 points and made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to rally South Dakota State to a 67-66 victory over Kansas City on Monday night. Mayo had five rebounds for the Jackrabbits (12-11, 7-4 Summit League). William Kyle III scored 20 points...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO