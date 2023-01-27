Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
KBTX.com
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
kagstv.com
Crunch The Cost: Is it money-savvy to buy that big-ticket item?
BRYAN, Texas — After many people faced financial hardships because of the pandemic, things like a new washing machine or family couch may appear to be out of your budget. We took a deep dive to find out ways for you to afford that big ticket item this year, and if it even makes sense financially to do so.
fox44news.com
Two dead, three injured in Leon County crash
LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are dead and three more are injured after a crash on Highway 79 in Leon County. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 2:20 p.m. Saturday a 2014 Dodge was traveling southbound, hydroplaned, went into the northbound lane, and was struck by a 2021 Infinity traveling northbound.
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
KWTX
“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization, law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police
(KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas. The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen said she is shocked and appalled by the...
KWTX
4th arrest made in murder of Stanley Wilcox, missing Waco man whose body was found near Baylor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Waco Police on Monday, Jan. 30 announced Alijah Benson, 19, was arrested on Jan. 27 for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Stanley Wilcox. Special Crimes Detectives learned the murder suspects in the case -...
Man is searching for the one who sent a message in a bottle found in Lake Belton
BELTON, Texas — Finding a message in a bottle is like finding a needle in a haystack, but one man has discovered over a hundred bottles, tracking down 40 of its senders around the globe. He is now on the hunt for a message in a bottle in Central Texas.
KWTX
Waco police search for missing man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Lacy Lakeview Dollar General robbery
LACY LAKEVIEW (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a robbery suspect. The department says that around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, the man pictured below robbed the Dollar General – located at 101 N Lacy Drive. The suspect was carrying a firearm. The...
fox44news.com
Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Bush’s Chicken robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Police are searching for a man suspected of aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched around 6:16 a.m. Monday to the Bush’s Chicken located at 4609 S. 31st Street. When officers arrived, they spoke to two employees – who said a man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
kwhi.com
FIVE INJURED IN NAVASOTA TRAFFIC CRASH
Five people were hospitalized after a traffic crash in Navasota on Sunday. Navasota Police were dispatched around 2:30pm to State Highway 6 near the Business 6 split, where officers located a single vehicle under the Business 6 overpass. Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 6, and left...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA ISD INVESTIGATING AFTER STUDENT POSTS PHOTO WITH WEAPON – POSSIBLY ON CAMPUS
A Navasota ISD student and their parents have been barred from school property pending an expulsion hearing after the school district says the student posted a photo online appearing to possess a firearm on campus. In a statement this (Friday) afternoon, Navasota ISD said that personnel were notified late Wednesday...
Navasota Examiner
Navasota woman electrocuted
A Navasota woman was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned just before noon Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Urania Sweet, 50, of Navasota, and a passenger were traveling northbound on CR 304. The vehicle hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. After...
fox44news.com
Building damaged in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
fox44news.com
Temple shooting now a homicide investigation
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: The victim of a shooting that took place on Wednesday morning has died from his injuries. Temple Police have identified him as 27-year-old Michael Powell. This is now considered 2023’s first murder case in Temple. Police arrested 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at...
