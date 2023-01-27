Read full article on original website
Chuck Schriver
4d ago
They don't. As long as the dems have control of any kind. The Republicans will loose. There are too many indirect voters for the Republicans to win in Oregon.
GoodbyeDemocracy
3d ago
No. Not as long as SEIU runs the election process from top to bottom. There’s a reason why subservient election officials have resigned after one year and threatened to keep quiet about what’s going on at the Secretary of State and SEIU headquarters.
John Wilson
2d ago
Not while Portland is part of the state. Might help to get rid of mail in balloting.
WWEEK
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan Names Molly Woon as Permanent Elections Director
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan filled one of her agency’s highest-profile positions Friday, naming Molly Woon, the interim elections director, to the role permanently. “Molly Woon is the perfect fit to lead the Elections Division,” Fagan said in a statement. “She has years of experience in public service...
Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more
Over the next five months, Oregon lawmakers will consider more than 100 proposals that could impact hundreds of thousands of students statewide. Curriculum, school resource officers, parent choice, expanding the teacher workforce, funding, graduation standards and student equity are among the topics being discussed. K-12 education will be a primary focus this year as newly […] The post Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction
Renters and tenant advocates on Monday urged Oregon lawmakers to revive some pandemic eviction protections, while critics warned that restoring those regulations would make landlords raise rent or stop leasing altogether. Senate Bill 799, discussed in the Senate Housing Committee, would postpone evictions for not paying rent for up to 60 days while tenants seek […] The post Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon attorney general talks proposed ghost gun ban, Measure 114 lawsuits
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum unveiled her legislative priorities for 2023, including a bill that would ban ghost guns, after voters passed gun Measure 114 in November -- enacting a high-capacity magazine ban and enhanced permitting.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier
A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.
opb.org
Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown named a fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School
Kate Brown hasn’t yet announced professional plans now that she’s departed the Oregon governor’s mansion. But for a week or so this spring, Brown is Cambridge-bound. The former governor has been tapped as a “visiting fellow” at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School. That means Brown is headed to the university campus this semester to offer its students a glimpse into what she learned over decades in state politics – and as a sometimes controversial and unpopular executive.
kpic
Oregon lawmakers consider police reform bills
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers tell KATU they want to improve transparency in policing. This follows the release of body camera footage showing a brutal attack by officers during a traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month. Those officers are now charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old...
focushillsboro.com
Higher Education Experts In Oregon Advise Lawmakers To Go Beyond Data To Remove College Student Hurdles
Students from Oregon who continue their education beyond high school may appear well-prepared on paper, but many encounter difficulties in actually obtaining a degree. During a meeting this week in Salem, legislators heard it as one of the main themes from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission. Higher Education Experts...
Opinion: Abolishing death penalty would be a fitting end to Oregon’s lynching history
Taylor Stewart Special to The Oregonian/OregonLive. Stewart is the executive director of the Oregon Remembrance Project and a board member of Oregonians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. He lives in Portland. Twice before in this newspaper, I’ve recounted the 1902 lynching in Coos Bay of Alonzo Tucker, an African...
Oregon bill would extend protections for renters facing eviction
SALEM, Ore. — A bill aimed at reforming Oregon's eviction system to reduce homelessness got a first committee hearing in the Oregon Legislature Monday. Senate Bill 799 would give cash-strapped tenants more time to come up with a plan before being evicted for nonpayment of rent. The legislation would...
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms
Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination. Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
canbyfirst.com
Representative Chavez-DeRemer Joins Conservative Climate Caucus
Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer, of Oregon’s 5th District, announced this week that she has joined the Conservative Climate Caucus, a group of Republican lawmakers who say they want to advance climate policies consistent with conservative values. The caucus is led by Utah Representative John Curtis. “There’s only one planet Earth,...
Yahoo Sports
Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds
Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
Readers respond: Lives not ruined under Measure 110
In a recent news piece and a follow-up editorial, The Oregonian/OregonLive has asserted as fact that Oregon’s Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, is failing to meet its goals, (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19 and “Editorial: A narrow window to prove Measure 110 can work,” Jan. 22). Surprisingly, the only goals mentioned in the pieces are those that address drug addiction and drug treatment.
Chronicle
Washington State Sheriffs, Police Chiefs Shift Gears for Police Pursuit Bills
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill 1054 that upped the threshold...
Kotek homebuilding target is ambitious, potentially costly and politically fraught, experts say
Gov. Tina Kotek’s first pledge upon taking office, to build 36,000 new Oregon homes annually, sets an ambitious target that experts say could require big spending and a willingness to wade into some of the state’s most contentious debates. It’s been nearly five decades since the state produced...
Failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral
A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
opb.org
Oregon higher education officials urge lawmakers to dig beyond data to bridge barriers facing college students
Although the Oregonians who continue on to college after high school may look prepared on paper, many still face challenges when they get there, such as getting up to college-level courses or completing a degree. That was one of the key messages from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission at a legislative hearing in Salem this week.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
