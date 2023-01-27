Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been bound and strangled, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. HPD Lt. Deena...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A boulder crashed in a Palolo Valley home Sunday night, narrowly missing a woman inside. The incident happened on Palolo Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width. Officials said the boulder crashed through the home’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 women seriously injured when car plows into Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall
hawaiinewsnow.com
31-year-old man critically injured in early-morning Kona traffic collision
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash in North Kona left a man in his 30′s critically injured, said Hawaii Island Police. Traffic investigators with the Hawaii Island Police Department said the incident happened on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway, near the Henry Street intersection, around 2 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under pilot, some repeat law-breakers in Chinatown are being given a choice: Jail or treatment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jail or treatment. It’s a choice now given to some homeless addicts who are repeatedly caught breaking the law. Under a pilot project, treatment is approved by the court before a judge ever rules on the case. The idea is to get homeless drug addicts into...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former police chief prevails in defamation suit brought by ex-SHOPO president
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury on Monday sided with former Police Chief Susan Ballard in a defamation suit. The suit was brought by Tenari Maafala, who stepped down as president of the police union in 2018. Maafala had argued that Ballard damaged his reputation with statements she made to Honolulu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after officers discovered the body of a missing 36-year-old woman Saturday afternoon in a Waikele apartment unit. Homicide detectives responded to the scene, but details on what may have happened were not released. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday. It happened just after midnight. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when it lost control, jumping the curb and slamming into the Pizza Hut.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash in Makiki early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets. The Honolulu Fire Department said two SUVs were involved and that one slammed into a tree, apparently after losing control. The driver...
hawaiinewsnow.com
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on H-3 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the H-3 Freeway on Sunday. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m., west of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp in the Kaneohe area. Officials said the man was speeding eastbound on the H-3 Freeway when the vehicle lost control...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN declares First Alert Weather Day as flood watch remains in effect for state
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Missing McCully woman's body found
hawaiinewsnow.com
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui, triggering severe flooding in several communities
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: 5 public schools on Molokai will be closed Monday because of severe weather
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is canceling class at five Molokai public schools Monday because of severe weather. Officials said flooding on the island has blocked roads and created unsafe conditions in some communities. The schools that will be closed are:. Kaunakakai Elementary. Kilohana Elementary. Mamaloa Elementary. Molokai Middle. Molokai...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports for six decades, dies at 80
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward Oahu residents are crossing their fingers this rainy weather doesn't cause any major damage
