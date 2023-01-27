ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been bound and strangled, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. HPD Lt. Deena...
HONOLULU, HI
3 women seriously injured when car plows into Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall

A 36-year-old who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been strangled and bound, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday. Midday Newscast: Family, friends remember sports broadcaster Jim Leahey. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the...
HONOLULU, HI
31-year-old man critically injured in early-morning Kona traffic collision

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash in North Kona left a man in his 30′s critically injured, said Hawaii Island Police. Traffic investigators with the Hawaii Island Police Department said the incident happened on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway, near the Henry Street intersection, around 2 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday. It happened just after midnight. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when it lost control, jumping the curb and slamming into the Pizza Hut.
HONOLULU, HI
Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash in Makiki early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets. The Honolulu Fire Department said two SUVs were involved and that one slammed into a tree, apparently after losing control. The driver...
HONOLULU, HI
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the H-3 Freeway on Sunday. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m., west of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp in the Kaneohe area. Officials said the man was speeding eastbound on the H-3 Freeway when the vehicle lost control...
KANEOHE, HI
Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
HAWAII STATE
Missing McCully woman's body found

Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Molokai and Maui are...
HONOLULU, HI
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Updated: 2...
HONOLULU, HI
LIST: 5 public schools on Molokai will be closed Monday because of severe weather

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is canceling class at five Molokai public schools Monday because of severe weather. Officials said flooding on the island has blocked roads and created unsafe conditions in some communities. The schools that will be closed are:. Kaunakakai Elementary. Kilohana Elementary. Mamaloa Elementary. Molokai Middle. Molokai...
HONOLULU, HI
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. ‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman. The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24,...
HONOLULU, HI
Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports for six decades, dies at 80

HONOLULU, HI

