Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway after Hawaii Island police officer fatally shoots pitbull
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and a pit bull in Pahala over the weekend. In a commitment to transparency, Hawaii County’s new police chief plans to release body camera footage of the incident on Saturday. According to officials, shortly before 5...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
Hawaii County Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and pit bull. ‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman. The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under pilot, some repeat law-breakers in Chinatown are being given a choice: Jail or treatment
Hawaii County Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and pit bull. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. ‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Fire Department said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
County: Maui firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition
Hawaii County Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and pit bull. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. Under pilot, some repeat law-breakers in Chinatown are being given a choice: Jail or treatment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The idea is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hilo grand jury indicts man accused in stabbing deaths of his grandparents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 21-year-old man accused in the stabbing deaths of his grandparents. Joshua Ho, of Hilo, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. Ho is accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents — Hawaii Island...
Man charged with kidnapping Big Island teen appears in court
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the man charged with kidnapping a Big Island teenager in September, appeared in court on Thursday morning. Court documents, released after Mahi’s arrest, told of the frightening 22 hours that the teen was held captive. According to court documents, Mahi threatened the teen and her boyfriend with a knife, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man wrongfully convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder could be compensated by the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for Dana Ireland’s real killer is already underway. Hawaii County Police and prosecutors said they are awaiting the results of analysis on a DNA sample from the 1991 murder scene in Puna. The Hawaii Innocence Project contracted a private lab to do the testing.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged with terroristic threatening following bomb threat at Hilo mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old man has been charged with terroristic threatening after an incident involving a suspicious bag at a Hilo shopping center. Following an hours-long investigation and the evacuation of the area, the Hawaii Island police department’s bomb squad determined the bag was empty and gave the all-clear.
bigislandgazette.com
Police Arrest & Charge Ka‘ū Man with Multiple Offenses
Hawai‘i Island police have charged 34-year-old Drosstain Pua, of Kona, with assault and property damage offenses after an incident involving four people in Ocean View on Wednesday, January 18. He was also charged with multiple offenses related to an incident last July in Ka‘ū and is a suspect in several other ongoing criminal investigations.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a years-long effort, a Hawaii Island judge vacated the conviction Tuesday of the lone man who was still in prison for the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland ― eliciting tears and cries of joy from the man’s family in a Hilo courtroom. Albert Ian...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island man free after decades imprisoned for murder, rape he didn’t commit
Albert “Ian” Schweitzer from the Big Island has spent more than two decades imprisoned nearly 3,000 miles from Hawai‘i for a horrific crime he did not commit. Hilo-based Judge Peter Kubota ruled Schweitzer should be freed immediately on Tuesday, following new DNA evidence that excludes Schweitzer from the scene of a rape and murder committed on Christmas Eve 1991, according to the Associated Press.
bigislandnow.com
Public input sought on Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street project
Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the upcoming road, water and sewer work related to the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street Rehabilitation project. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
bigislandnow.com
Blessing for long-awaited tiny home village to help homeless on Big Island
The overcast weather Thursday morning didnʻt dampen the excitement surrounding the groundbreaking of Kukuiola, the long-waited tiny home village and assessment center to help the homeless on the west side of the Big Island. “This is a very awesome day,” Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth told the crowd. “This...
4 HCCC guards sentenced for abusing inmate, conspiring to cover up abuse
Four former correctional officers at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center have been sentenced for assaulting an inmate and conspiracy to cover it up.
bigislandnow.com
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo’s music festival Hoʻolauleʻa returned with 20 bands, food, thousands of revelers
Music floated through the calm air at the Hele gas station on Kaʻūmana Drive in Hilo, enticing people as far as a mile away to join the party unfolding on Bayfront. More than 20 bands were featured throughout the night on four stages, playing eclectic music that everyone could enjoy, while just as many vendors, if not more, sold ono (delicious) food and merchandise.
Comments / 3