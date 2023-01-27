ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hilo grand jury indicts man accused in stabbing deaths of his grandparents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 21-year-old man accused in the stabbing deaths of his grandparents. Joshua Ho, of Hilo, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. Ho is accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents — Hawaii Island...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Man charged with kidnapping Big Island teen appears in court

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the man charged with kidnapping a Big Island teenager in September, appeared in court on Thursday morning. Court documents, released after Mahi’s arrest, told of the frightening 22 hours that the teen was held captive. According to court documents, Mahi threatened the teen and her boyfriend with a knife, […]
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect charged with terroristic threatening following bomb threat at Hilo mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old man has been charged with terroristic threatening after an incident involving a suspicious bag at a Hilo shopping center. Following an hours-long investigation and the evacuation of the area, the Hawaii Island police department’s bomb squad determined the bag was empty and gave the all-clear.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Police Arrest & Charge Ka‘ū Man with Multiple Offenses

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 34-year-old Drosstain Pua, of Kona, with assault and property damage offenses after an incident involving four people in Ocean View on Wednesday, January 18. He was also charged with multiple offenses related to an incident last July in Ka‘ū and is a suspect in several other ongoing criminal investigations.
OCEAN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

Big Island man free after decades imprisoned for murder, rape he didn’t commit

Albert “Ian” Schweitzer from the Big Island has spent more than two decades imprisoned nearly 3,000 miles from Hawai‘i for a horrific crime he did not commit. Hilo-based Judge Peter Kubota ruled Schweitzer should be freed immediately on Tuesday, following new DNA evidence that excludes Schweitzer from the scene of a rape and murder committed on Christmas Eve 1991, according to the Associated Press.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public input sought on Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street project

Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the upcoming road, water and sewer work related to the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street Rehabilitation project. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo’s music festival Hoʻolauleʻa returned with 20 bands, food, thousands of revelers

Music floated through the calm air at the Hele gas station on Kaʻūmana Drive in Hilo, enticing people as far as a mile away to join the party unfolding on Bayfront. More than 20 bands were featured throughout the night on four stages, playing eclectic music that everyone could enjoy, while just as many vendors, if not more, sold ono (delicious) food and merchandise.
HILO, HI

