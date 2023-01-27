ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

France Produced 2 of the World's Oldest People: Here's What the French Do Differently to Stay Healthy

Most people are lucky to live to 100, but two women lived far beyond that, joining the ranks of the world's oldest people — and they're both from France. Jeanne Calment is believed to be the world's oldest person on record, gracing the Earth for 122 years. And recently, a French nun named Sister André was the oldest person in the world until Jan. 17, when she passed at the age of 118.
NBC Philadelphia

US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies in Avalanche in Japan

A U.S. freestyle skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, a skier based in Lake Tahoe, California, had traveled to Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to a recent post on his Instagram account. "This is what brings...
CALIFORNIA STATE

