cbs4local.com
TTUHSC hosts health science workshops for over 500 middle school students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Science held workshops for over 500 middle school students Saturday morning. The workshops are part of the "Medventure for your Future" program where CEO, Kelly Tomblin, of El Paso Electric gave the keynote address for those attending. The event which...
cbs4local.com
COVID-19, RSV, influenza cases in El Paso declining
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is currently at a "medium community level," according to its COVID-19 update provided Monday to council members. Cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza declined in the city of El Paso, according to El Paso leaders. Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's health authority,...
cbs4local.com
Complaints filed against Las Cruces schools superintendent; board to hire investigator
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Public Schools board of education will hire an outside investigator to look into complaints and grievances against LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. CBS4 spoke with LCPS board of education President Teresa Tenorio who said board members unanimously voted for her to have...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans get one last chance to view 'Chicano Power!' exhibit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Chicano Power! A Force For Change & Progress In El Paso" an exhibit that focuses on the Chicano Civil Rights Movement in El Paso is closing. Anyone looking to catch the exhibit on the last day still has a chance to do so...
cbs4local.com
Fabens ISD mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes headed to state competition
Fabens High School mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes will be heading to state competition after earning a Division 1 at the West Texas UIL Region Mariachi Contest held at Eastwood High School on Saturday. Mariachi director Natalie Carrasco stated the group was formed six months ago and have been performing for...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso supports joint venture that looks to expand flights between US, Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hoping to bring in more international flights to Mexico by supporting a joint venture between Allegiant and Viva Aerobus airlines. City leaders voted six to one to approve El Paso International Airport submitting a letter to the Secretary...
cbs4local.com
Marco Antonio Solis 'El Buki' to perform at the Don Haskins Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis also known as "El Buki" will perform in El Paso. Solis will launch his 40-day world tour in 2023 that starts in March in California and include five stops in Texas. Solis will perform in El Paso at the...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso, AARP offer free tax preparations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Foundation TaxAide, is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The assistance will begin on February 1 through April 15. Tax assistance is by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents should...
cbs4local.com
County issues $59 million in non-voter approved debt; El Pasoans have mixed reactions
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Nearly 60 million dollars worth of improvement and renovation projects are soon coming to El Paso County. A total of $59 million in Certificates of Obligation was approved by county commissioners Monday. From that, $32 million will go towards transportation in parts of far...
cbs4local.com
Fire sparked in attic at northeast El Paso apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5205 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso. Fire officials determined it was started in an attic. The fire was extinguished by 1:11 p.m., according to...
cbs4local.com
Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley creates checklists for drivers moving forward
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told CBS4 they were working on...
cbs4local.com
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
cbs4local.com
Rock slide in Cloudcroft, New Mexico blocks road on U.S. 82
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Traffic on the United States Highway 82 west of the tunnel in both directions remains closed due to a rock slide according to the Cloudcroft Fire Department. The rockslide happened just west of Cloudcroft Saturday. Traffic along US HWY 82 west of Cloudcroft will...
cbs4local.com
Dog attack in far east El Paso caught on video; victims upset with police response time
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two men who were attacked by two pit bulls in far east El Paso Sunday said they are upset that it took almost an hour for police to respond to their call for help. “It’s just upsetting that it took that long after so...
cbs4local.com
Police officer shoots aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two Pit Bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso, according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Commissioners vote to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Millions of dollars for improvements to be made on a variety of facilities across El Paso County were approved Monday. In a 4 to 1 vote, El Paso County Commissioners approved issuing $59 million in certificates of obligation for its first major capital plan that addresses a list of projects.
cbs4local.com
3 cars involved in crash on I-10 east at Viscount
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a crash involving three cars on Interstate 10 east and Viscount Monday night, according to El Paso Fire Department dispatch. The crash caused some backup on I-10 east. An ambulance was on-site, added dispatch. Injuries are unknown. The call came in...
cbs4local.com
One teen is left with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to an aggravated assault Saturday morning after a 15-year-old teen had been badly injured according to a statement released by Public Information Officers. The assault happened on the 10000 block of Caribou in northeast El Paso around 8...
