Gary Martin
3d ago
As a man I would not put my hands or pull a gun on a woman just walk away bro thank God that baby going to be ok.
Detroit man crashes into median wall after being shot 3 times on Lodge Freeway; MSP asking for tips to find suspect
Michigan State Police have closed a portion of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit as they investigate a shooting that caused a crash, causing delays for drivers during the afternoon commute.
Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old Michigan baby dies after caregiver's boyfriend allegedly gave him meth
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of giving his girlfriend's 1-year-old son meth, killing the boy. The child's aunt, Jasmin Jones-Bronner, was granted custody of Cain, who had turned 1 a month before his death. Jones-Bronner was at a work party when her boyfriend, Timothy Coombs allegedly fed Cain meth in Flint.
fox2detroit.com
Family still searching for answers after Detroit father of 4 fatally shot during robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demetrius Jones, a married father of four, was gunned down on October 12, 2020, and his family is still looking for answers. According to authorities, 46-year-old Jones was found shot to death inside a house on Greenway between Howell and Northfield on Detroit's west side. "It...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek 2 suspects involved in an armed carjacking on the city's northwest side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police are seeking information on two suspects who carjacked a man last week. Two armed men walked up to a man inside his car on Jan 24. in the 19100 block of Telegraph, said police. Officials said the 56-year-old man was ordered to get out of his car by the suspects.
Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
Detroit News
Family: CPS, Lincoln Park police knew of 5-year-old's abuse years before his death
Ethan Belcher's family had called Child Protective Services more than a dozen times during his short life, two of his aunts said, with one of them saying Belcher went through "pure torture" during the past few years before he died earlier this month. The 5-year-old boy was found dead Jan....
Mom of missing Lansing rapper pleads for help finding her son
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother is desperately searching for her son who’s been missing for more than a week. He’s a rapper who grew up in Lansing and hasn’t been seen since he headed to Detroit for a show. There have been dozens of posts all over Facebook about the well-known rapper from Lansing […]
Michigan State Police shut down Lodge Freeway in Detroit to investigate shooting that caused man to crash into median wall
Michigan State Police have closed a portion of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit as they investigate a shooting that caused a crash, causing delays for drivers during the afternoon commute.
Deputy resigns after bodies of woman, 2 sons found frozen in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy sent to search for a Detroit-area mother and her two young sons whose bodies later were found frozen in a field has resigned.The Oakland County sheriff's office said the deputy stepped down Jan. 22, The Detroit News reported Monday.The deputy's name was not released.The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found Jan. 15 in Pontiac after Cannady's 10-year-old daughter went to a home near the field and told someone her family was dead.They were not dressed properly for the cold weather. An autopsy report listed hypothermia as the...
Detroit News
Oakland deputy resigns after probe into deaths of mom, kids who froze to death
An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy has resigned following an investigation into the deaths of a Pontiac mother and her two sons who froze to death in a field this month. The deputy resigned Jan. 22, after the Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation, said Stephen Huber, a spokesman for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit protestors call for police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols to be jailed
DETROIT — Saturday afternoon about a dozen people from the group "BAMN" gathered on Schaefer Road in Detroit outside Imperial Fresh Markets for a "Justice for Tyre Nichols" protest. The protestors signs called for the police officers charged in the death of Nichols to be jailed, and for full...
Deputy resigns after investigation into contact with mom & children who froze to death
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI -- The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the resignation of a deputy who was being investigated for not doing a thorough search of an area after police were contacted about a mother and her children who were outside and underdressed for the cold weather. The...
Local family searching for 15-year-old missing since Friday; foul play suspected
The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor is now entering its third day. 15-year-old Adriana Davidson never came home from school Friday.
Suspect in custody after man shot multiple times in his car in Van Buren Township: police
One man is hospitalized and another is behind bars after a shooting Monday morning in Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. Police said it was not a random incident.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police looking for 13-year-old girl who left her home after an argument with her mother
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are searching for a Southfield teenager who left her house after getting into an argument with her mother. According to Southfield police, Lauryn Watson left her home near 11 Mile and Franklin Roads around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 27. A news release states that Watson...
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil for Pontiac mom and sons that froze • 133 dogs rescued in dogfighting ring bust • Armed carjacking
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Community members gathered Sunday to remember a Pontiac mom and her two sons who froze to death on January 16, 2023. "Just to have this community here, come out, it was overwhelming. I’m still full from it, tears after tears behind it so," said Rhodesia Cannady, a family member.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
