Indicted ex-Blount County jailer ‘snapped,’ assaulted inmate, sheriff says
A former Blount County Jail corrections sergeant has been indicted in the alleged assault of an inmate following an excessive force investigation. A Blount County grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Deputy Joseph Ray Snow, 43, on Jan. 26, according to court records made public Wednesday. Snow is charged...
Georgia deputy arrested in Alabama allegedly tried to meet juvenile girl he met online
A Georgia law enforcement officer has been arrested in Alabama on a felony charge. Osiel Mendoza Guevara, a Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy, is charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes. Guevara, 20, was arrested Jan. 24 by Pleasant Grove police. Acting Chief Danny Reid said detectives believe Guevara...
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
Argument between two 14-year-old Birmingham boys leaves 1 shot, 1 in custody
A young suspect has been taken into custody in a Monday-night shooting in west Birmingham that left another teen injured. Both the injured victim and the suspect are 14 years old. West Precinct officers were dispatched about 5:45 p.m. Monday to Second Court West at 12th Street West on report...
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
2 inmates died over the weekend at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
Two state prison inmates died over the weekend at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in western Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified one of the men as Trenton Jamario White. The second inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. White, 30, was found by...
‘My heart is hurting’: Birmingham high school senior mourned following deadly weekend shooting, suspect charged
Family, friends and classmates are mourning the death of a Parker High School senior who was fatally shot in Birmingham over the weekend. Jaylen Clark, 17, was killed early Sunday during a dispute that left two others wounded. Authorities said Clark was unarmed. An 18-year-old has been charged in connection...
Woman killed, 2 young girls wounded in shooting inside Birmingham apartment
A man opened fire inside a Birmingham apartment Tuesday night, killing a woman and injuring two young girls. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Corieonna Shantrice Hines. She was 24. The shooting happened at 10:20 p.m. at a small complex in the 100 block...
Man found slain in same Birmingham house where his cousin was killed 4 years ago
A man was found slain Tuesday morning inside his north Birmingham home, the same house where his cousin was killed several years ago. The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Birmingham police officers were called to the residence in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way just before 8:30...
ATM machines stolen from 3 Birmingham businesses; suspects sought
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects in several burglaries at Birmingham businesses. In all three cases, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, the suspects backed a vehicle up to the front door of the business, destroyed the doors and then stole the ATM machines and cash drawers.
Albertville man killed in two-vehicle Marshall County crash
A 34-year-old Albertville man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near Horton, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. Arturo Franco Orozco died at the scene near the intersection of Alabama 75 South and Glassco Road in Horton. The incident happened at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday. Douglas police,...
Woman injured in shooting on I-59 in Birmingham; police say vehicle was targeted
A woman was injured when someone opened fire on a vehicle on Interstate 59 in Birmingham early Sunday. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. on I-59 northbound near the 25th Street North exit. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said South Precinct officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of...
Body found in east Jefferson County vacant apartment
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vacant apartment in east Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after noon Monday to the 100 block of 14th Avenue N.E. Lt. Joni Money said a maintenance worker had entered the apartment and discovered the body, which...
Suspicious package investigated at office building on Birmingham’s Southside; no hazard found
Authorities spent much of Monday morning investigating a suspicious package on Birmingham’s Southside. Birmingham police and firefighters were dispatched at 9:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South. The initial report was that a package was received via mail that contained a liquid substance. The Birmingham Police...
Alabama high school walks back prom dress code after first asking for ‘front and back’ photos
After initially telling parents and students that female prom attendees would need to email the assistant principal photos of themselves in their dresses from the front and back prior to the event, Oxford High School has walked back its requirements. The initial guidelines have since been removed, but according to...
Cause of death for Rickey Smiley’s son, Brandon, not known; foul play not suspected
No foul play is suspected in the weekend death of comedian Rickey Smiley’s son. Brandon Jamaad Smiley, 32, was found unresponsive inside his residence by a friend, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The discovery was made by a friend at 10:07 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of 31st Ave. North.
Birmingham man killed in multi-vehicle crash with semi truck
A 33-year-old man was killed in a Birmingham crash involving a semi truck. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Wednesday identified the victim as David Quinel Bishop. The crash happened at 6 p.m. Monday on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. Bishop was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.
86-year-old man killed, woman critically injured in weekend Hueytown house fire
An elderly man died over the weekend in a house fire in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Tommy Tucker. He was 86. Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. When they arrived, they rescue two adults from the burning house and found a third adult had been able to escape prior to their arrival.
Author Derrick Barnes on Hoover book visit controversy: ‘Nothing will stop me from creating books’
Derrick Barnes, a best-selling author who has won numerous literary prizes for his books featuring Black children, will no longer be visiting schools in two Alabama suburbs after controversy arose last week. Last week, Hoover City Schools scrubbed Barnes’ visits to three elementary schools Feb. 7, 8 and 9 after...
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College’s financial struggle and the danger of playing the blame game
I believe in accountability. Like most of BSC’s past presidents, I took that responsibility very seriously. But accountability is different from blame. Accountability leads to positive change; blame leads to inaccurate assertions, and if inappropriately assigned, causes undeserved pain. It is naive for the readership to be left with the impression that the entire blame for BSC’s recent announcement of financial crisis can be placed solely on the poor decisions of its most recent presidents, but it is unconscionable that such blame be placed on Dr. Neal Berte. Let’s be honest - Dr. Berte is the reason BSC has survived and thrived for so long. If some of his decisions seem in retrospect to be less than perfect, maybe he is human.
