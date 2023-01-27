ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

AL.com

ATM machines stolen from 3 Birmingham businesses; suspects sought

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects in several burglaries at Birmingham businesses. In all three cases, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, the suspects backed a vehicle up to the front door of the business, destroyed the doors and then stole the ATM machines and cash drawers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Albertville man killed in two-vehicle Marshall County crash

A 34-year-old Albertville man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near Horton, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. Arturo Franco Orozco died at the scene near the intersection of Alabama 75 South and Glassco Road in Horton. The incident happened at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday. Douglas police,...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Body found in east Jefferson County vacant apartment

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vacant apartment in east Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after noon Monday to the 100 block of 14th Avenue N.E. Lt. Joni Money said a maintenance worker had entered the apartment and discovered the body, which...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man killed in multi-vehicle crash with semi truck

A 33-year-old man was killed in a Birmingham crash involving a semi truck. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Wednesday identified the victim as David Quinel Bishop. The crash happened at 6 p.m. Monday on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. Bishop was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

86-year-old man killed, woman critically injured in weekend Hueytown house fire

An elderly man died over the weekend in a house fire in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Tommy Tucker. He was 86. Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. When they arrived, they rescue two adults from the burning house and found a third adult had been able to escape prior to their arrival.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College’s financial struggle and the danger of playing the blame game

I believe in accountability. Like most of BSC’s past presidents, I took that responsibility very seriously. But accountability is different from blame. Accountability leads to positive change; blame leads to inaccurate assertions, and if inappropriately assigned, causes undeserved pain. It is naive for the readership to be left with the impression that the entire blame for BSC’s recent announcement of financial crisis can be placed solely on the poor decisions of its most recent presidents, but it is unconscionable that such blame be placed on Dr. Neal Berte. Let’s be honest - Dr. Berte is the reason BSC has survived and thrived for so long. If some of his decisions seem in retrospect to be less than perfect, maybe he is human.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
