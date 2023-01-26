ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Carolina Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The NFL head coaching carousel had slowed down a bit lately, but another team spun out of the rotation on Thursday. The Carolina Panthers have hired former Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead the team.

Reich was chosen over several candidates, including interim head coach Steve Wilks. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was once the betting favorite to become the head coach of the Panthers, but Johnson rebuffed the interest after his first interview with Carolina and opted to stick in Detroit.

Reich was the head coach in Indianapolis from 2018 through Week 9 of the 2022 season, when he was fired with a 3-5-1 record. His overall coaching ledger stands at 40-33-1, with one playoff victory in his first season with the Colts and QB Andrew Luck.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

