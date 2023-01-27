ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

1 dead in Escambia County shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
2 arrested for attempting to elude and burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested two men for burglarizing a a victims storage unit Friday evening, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary reported that had occurred earlier. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered...
MOBILE, AL
One arrested in Foley for domestic violence

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested in Foley for domestic violence after firing two shots into a residence that had children inside, according to police. Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Orange Avenue regarding shots fired. According to police, they discovered Julian Antione Tolbert,...
FOLEY, AL
1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido

PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police. Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious...
PERDIDO, AL
2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD. The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they found...
MOBILE, AL
1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
MOBILE, AL
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
MOBILE, AL
Shots fired near Holloway Elementary School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple shots were fired near Holloway Elementary School on Stanton Road around 1:45 p.m., according to police. Shell casings were found at Caton Avenue and Hart Avenue, directly behind the school, and a car at a nearby home was struck multiple times by gunfire. Officers were...
MOBILE, AL
MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore. Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds. Police say a 6-year-old was...
MOBILE, AL
People head to RV City ahead of Mardi Gras debut downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City is days away from the first Mardi Gras parade, but some people may be raising safety concerns after the violence in the entertainment district New Year’s Eve. Many people heading to RV City, right under the I-10 bridge downtown, ahead of the...
MOBILE, AL
People’s Parade rolls on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The second Mardi Gras parade of the season rolled through Dauphin Island this afternoon as the fifth annual People’s Parade thrilled crowds of onlookers eager to catch throws. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
What to know about furniture warranties with Barrow Fine Furniture

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is a lot to know about furniture warranty’s. Tom from Barrow Fine Furniture joined us on Studio10 to explain some of the ins and outs of furniture warranty’s and what to ask your salesperson about. For example, some furniture comes with a warranty, but has the option to buy additional coverage.
MOBILE, AL
Apartment fire leaves several families displaced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-alarm fire at Yester Oaks Apartments on Saturday, located at 3701 Mossvale Drive, has left several families displaced, according to the Mobile Fire Department. Officials said they were dispatched to the apartment complex at approximately 7:48 p.m. for reports of visible smoke. Upon arrival, authorities...
MOBILE, AL

