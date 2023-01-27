PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police said they are investigating a death after a person was found on the side of the road. Officers said they responded to the area of Scenic Highway and Langley Avenue at 8:50 a.m. this morning after a dead body had been found in the area on the side of the road.

