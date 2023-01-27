Read full article on original website
Related
sciencealert.com
A Mysterious Whirlpool Appeared Over Hawaii, And It Could Be Because of SpaceX
A ghostly blue spiral spotted in the sky over Hawaii could be related to a SpaceX satellite launch. The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan spotted the mysterious spiral through its Subaru Telescope on January 18, just after SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a large military satellite for the US Space Force.
sciencealert.com
Stunning Green Comet Will Be Closest to Earth Today, at Peak Brightness
A green comet called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), or Comet ZTF for short, is nearing its closest approach to Earth for the first time since the ice age. Comet ZTF will come within 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) of our planet on Wednesday, about a third of the distance between Earth and the Sun.
sciencealert.com
AI System Detects Strange Signals of Unknown Origin in Radio Data
Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors. All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it...
Comments / 0