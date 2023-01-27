ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

No. 4 Alabama routs Vanderbilt, 101-44, for largest SEC win in team history

The Coleman Coliseum crowd had been treated to a show and Brandon Miller nearly ended it in style. Early in the second half, Miller corralled a loose pass and turned up the court. The highlight was ready-made but a foul on the same Vanderbilt player that lost the ball stopped Miller’s drive just as the freshman threw the ball off the backboard for a would-be alley-oop to himself. The Alabama fans in attendance braced for a roar but then sighed. The NBA scouts chuckled at the display of athleticism.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Gadsden finalizing deal to land Whataburger location

Add Gadsden to the list of Alabama cities ready to welcome Whataburger. Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford today said the city council is set to approve a deal to bring the Texas-based burger chain to town. Though there’s no timetable for opening, construction on the $4 million project should begin within...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak

Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Grant funding, donations, towns help add miles to Singing River Trail

The 220-mile Singing River Trail stretching from Bridgeport to Muscle Shoals, connecting communities such as Scottsboro, Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur and Florence worked its way closer to reality in 2022. John Kvach, executive director of the trail, said grant funding and work by government and private organizations added more miles,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Winter weather advisory expanded to 3 Alabama counties

Take care if you’re out and about in north Alabama tonight. There could be some slippery roads to deal with. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued -- and now expanded -- a winter weather advisory for Colbert, Limestone and Lauderdale counties in north Alabama that will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Colbert County was added to the advisory Tuesday night.)
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Albertville man killed in two-vehicle Marshall County crash

A 34-year-old Albertville man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near Horton, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. Arturo Franco Orozco died at the scene near the intersection of Alabama 75 South and Glassco Road in Horton. The incident happened at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday. Douglas police,...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Winter weather advisory issued (again) for part of Alabama

Two north Alabama counties are under a winter weather advisory for the second night in a row. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said light freezing rain will be possible overnight in Lauderdale and Limestone counties. The winter weather advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The weather...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

