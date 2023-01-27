Read full article on original website
Tennessee Valley prep baseball teams to play 13 games at Trash Pandas’ Toyota Field
High school baseball will take center stage at Madison’s Toyota Field, home of the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, as 13 games are scheduled to be played on four dates beginning on March 1. According to a release from the Trash Pandas, the high schools will play a double-header...
No. 4 Alabama routs Vanderbilt, 101-44, for largest SEC win in team history
The Coleman Coliseum crowd had been treated to a show and Brandon Miller nearly ended it in style. Early in the second half, Miller corralled a loose pass and turned up the court. The highlight was ready-made but a foul on the same Vanderbilt player that lost the ball stopped Miller’s drive just as the freshman threw the ball off the backboard for a would-be alley-oop to himself. The Alabama fans in attendance braced for a roar but then sighed. The NBA scouts chuckled at the display of athleticism.
Gadsden finalizing deal to land Whataburger location
Add Gadsden to the list of Alabama cities ready to welcome Whataburger. Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford today said the city council is set to approve a deal to bring the Texas-based burger chain to town. Though there’s no timetable for opening, construction on the $4 million project should begin within...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak
Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
Grant funding, donations, towns help add miles to Singing River Trail
The 220-mile Singing River Trail stretching from Bridgeport to Muscle Shoals, connecting communities such as Scottsboro, Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur and Florence worked its way closer to reality in 2022. John Kvach, executive director of the trail, said grant funding and work by government and private organizations added more miles,...
What Huntsville wants: Macy’s, In-N-Out burgers, IKEA on residents’ wish lists
If some Huntsville residents have their way, you’ll be able to go through a drive-thru at In-N-Out Burgers before going shopping at Macy’s or IKEA. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has heard some of the requests before but admits In-N-Out is a new one. “I’ve heard people say some...
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
Legacy of Alabama man who secretly paid pharmacy bills grows as fund is duplicated
A month after the revelation of an Alabama farmer’s decade-old donations to help people in town pay their pharmacy bills, Hody Childress’ fund is now four times what it was when he died on New Year’s Day. And as news of the DeKalb County man’s generosity makes...
Winter weather advisory expanded to 3 Alabama counties
Take care if you’re out and about in north Alabama tonight. There could be some slippery roads to deal with. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued -- and now expanded -- a winter weather advisory for Colbert, Limestone and Lauderdale counties in north Alabama that will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Colbert County was added to the advisory Tuesday night.)
North Alabama man found not guilty of murder in shooting over logging truck
Limestone County jurors found Kenneth Wayne Adams not guilty after deliberating into the evening Friday. Adams was charged with murder in the shooting death of William Allen Brantley on March 28, 2019, on Rooker Lane off of Oak Grove Road. Adams had always maintained that he shot Brantley in self-defense, and almost four years later, the all male jury agreed.
Alabama man posed as child to help nab man sending ‘intimate’ messages, authorities say
Marshall County authorities say a man posing as his child lured another man to his home in Arab to be arrested this month after the child began receiving text messages. Sheriff Phil Sims said Tanner Allen, 22, of Athens, has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child. More charges could follow, he said.
Albertville man killed in two-vehicle Marshall County crash
A 34-year-old Albertville man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near Horton, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. Arturo Franco Orozco died at the scene near the intersection of Alabama 75 South and Glassco Road in Horton. The incident happened at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday. Douglas police,...
Winter weather advisory issued (again) for part of Alabama
Two north Alabama counties are under a winter weather advisory for the second night in a row. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said light freezing rain will be possible overnight in Lauderdale and Limestone counties. The winter weather advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The weather...
Indicted ex-Blount County jailer ‘snapped,’ assaulted inmate, sheriff says
A former Blount County Jail corrections sergeant has been indicted in the alleged assault of an inmate following an excessive force investigation. A Blount County grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Deputy Joseph Ray Snow, 43, on Jan. 26, according to court records made public Wednesday. Snow is charged...
