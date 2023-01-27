The Coleman Coliseum crowd had been treated to a show and Brandon Miller nearly ended it in style. Early in the second half, Miller corralled a loose pass and turned up the court. The highlight was ready-made but a foul on the same Vanderbilt player that lost the ball stopped Miller’s drive just as the freshman threw the ball off the backboard for a would-be alley-oop to himself. The Alabama fans in attendance braced for a roar but then sighed. The NBA scouts chuckled at the display of athleticism.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO