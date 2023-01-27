ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Radford defeats Presbyterian 67-59

CLINTON, S.C. — Led by DaQuan Smith's 21 points, the Radford Highlanders defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose 67-59 on Wednesday night. The Highlanders are now 15-9 on the season, while the Blue Hose fell to 5-19.
RADFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy