CLINTON, S.C. — Led by DaQuan Smith's 21 points, the Radford Highlanders defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose 67-59 on Wednesday night. The Highlanders are now 15-9 on the season, while the Blue Hose fell to 5-19.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Led by Sin'Cere McMahon's 20 points, the Winthrop Eagles defeated the Longwood Lancers 76-74 on Wednesday night. The Eagles improved to 11-13 with the win and the Lancers fell to 15-9.
RICHMOND, Va. — Led by Yann Farell's 18 points, the St Bonaventure Bonnies defeated the Richmond Spiders 66-62 on Wednesday night. The Bonnies are now 12-11 on the season, while the Spiders fell to 11-12.
Comments / 0