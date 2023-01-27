You can find the Flamethrower in the fleshy tunnel on your way to Food Storage during Chapter 3, Course Correction. The Flamethrower is the perfect weapon for groups of Necromorphs, or any of the smaller ones that love to crawl on the floor. It has three Special Abilities: Gellified Hydrazine (SP1), High-Pressure Nozzle (SP2), and Macroliter Fuel Tank (SP3). You can upgrade Damage (DMG), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Duration (DUR).

