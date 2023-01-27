Mount Carmel’s girls soccer team entered Saturday’s District 8-I championship match against Dominican with redemption in mind. The Cubs exited with that and satisfaction. After having a string of 10 consecutive league championships broken by their archrivals last winter, Mount Carmel rode goals by right back Adele Talbot, midfielder Josie Randol and reserve center midfielder Madison Porche to a 3-1 shootout victory at Pan American Stadium.

2 DAYS AGO