NOLA.com
Mount Carmel girls edges rival Dominican in shootout
Mount Carmel’s girls soccer team entered Saturday’s District 8-I championship match against Dominican with redemption in mind. The Cubs exited with that and satisfaction. After having a string of 10 consecutive league championships broken by their archrivals last winter, Mount Carmel rode goals by right back Adele Talbot, midfielder Josie Randol and reserve center midfielder Madison Porche to a 3-1 shootout victory at Pan American Stadium.
NOLA.com
Brother Martin and Jesuit squared off in another wrestling dual. This one decided the district championship.
Brother Martin senior Evan Huling avenged a loss from three days earlier, sophomore Richie Clementi and senior Kent Burandt each pinned their opponents and the Crusaders defeated Jesuit 33-23 in a wrestling dual that decided the District 9-5A championship Saturday at Brother Martin. Huling began the dual with a 5-2...
