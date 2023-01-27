Read full article on original website
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 12
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Conference play continues to wreak havoc on the AP Top 25. Thirteen ranked team lost games this week. But I want to focus on one of them: Alabama. The Crimson Tide were blown out by Oklahoma 93-69 in Norman after narrowly avoiding a home loss to Mississippi State, 66-63.
Protesters march on Beale Street after Tyre Nichols video released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, two downtown protests advocating justice for Tyre Nichols took place in the city of Memphis — both beginning at 3 p.m. The Powerful Peaceful Assemblies held a peaceful rally for Tyre at the I Am A Man Plaza located at 294 Hernando Street. Mental health and grief professionals are said to be on site.
Tyre Nichols' father and others remember him at prayer vigil
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Monday night, loved ones gathered for a prayer vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. His father called for justice for his murdered son. The vigil took place at the intersection where Tyre fled from Memphis police officers before ultimately losing his life. The vigil's focus...
More than $70k of merchandise stolen in smash and grab at East Memphis cellular store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to smash and grab robbery at cellular store located in the 3900 block of Park Ave. Friday, Jan. 27. According to MPD, $70,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store. Allegedly, there were multiple persons involved in the robbery, both men...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Lamar Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run car accident on Lamar Ave. south of Getwell Rd. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:47 p.m. MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, there was a male pedestrian...
MPD SCORPION unit disbanded as protesters continue to march for Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several protests were organized Saturday after the release of video footage showing five former Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was released to the public Friday night. Many who marched along the I-55 bridge Friday night also joined in for Saturday afternoon’s demonstration Downtown in...
MPD searching for vehicle and suspect involved in alleged homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspect in a homicide that left one man dead. According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call at the 5500 block of Apple Blossom Dr. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4:35 p.m. A male victim was found dead...
What is freezing rain, and why is it so dangerous?
Any kind of wintry weather can cause major issues in the Memphis area. They can leave roads icy and traffic snarled, and freezing rain can cause heavy sheets of ice to build up on outdoor surfaces, bringing down tree limbs and power lines. But with sleet, snow, and freezing rain...
Demands for more transparency present at Sunset protest for Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the cold temperatures, community advocates hit the streets to continue pushing for justice for Tyre Nichols. Activists held a sunset rally at the Shelby Farms park in honor of Tyre’s love of sunsets. As new names are revealed of those involved in the beating...
Attorney for fired MPD officer calls for 'patience' in judging client's actions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attorney for one of the five police officers fired and indicted for involvement in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols released a statement Saturday questioning whether his client's actions warrant the charges against him. All five of the Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers are due...
RAW: 10-year-old Tekeria Blue and her family leave the ballet to join Downtown protests
The family was attending the ballet Downtown when protesters walked by. When they paused the family decided to leave where they were and join in.
Two emperor tamarin monkeys believed to have been taken from Dallas Zoo, officials say
DALLAS — Two emperor tamarin monkeys are missing from the Dallas Zoo, and officials believe they may have been taken. In a statement, the zoo said its animal care team discovered on Monday morning that the two primates were missing from their habitat. "It was clear the habitat had...
