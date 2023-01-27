ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Conference play continues to wreak havoc on the AP Top 25. Thirteen ranked team lost games this week. But I want to focus on one of them: Alabama. The Crimson Tide were blown out by Oklahoma 93-69 in Norman after narrowly avoiding a home loss to Mississippi State, 66-63.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Protesters march on Beale Street after Tyre Nichols video released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, two downtown protests advocating justice for Tyre Nichols took place in the city of Memphis — both beginning at 3 p.m. The Powerful Peaceful Assemblies held a peaceful rally for Tyre at the I Am A Man Plaza located at 294 Hernando Street. Mental health and grief professionals are said to be on site.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Tyre Nichols' father and others remember him at prayer vigil

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Monday night, loved ones gathered for a prayer vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. His father called for justice for his murdered son. The vigil took place at the intersection where Tyre fled from Memphis police officers before ultimately losing his life. The vigil's focus...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run car accident on Lamar Ave. south of Getwell Rd. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:47 p.m. MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, there was a male pedestrian...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MPD SCORPION unit disbanded as protesters continue to march for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several protests were organized Saturday after the release of video footage showing five former Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was released to the public Friday night. Many who marched along the I-55 bridge Friday night also joined in for Saturday afternoon’s demonstration Downtown in...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What is freezing rain, and why is it so dangerous?

Any kind of wintry weather can cause major issues in the Memphis area. They can leave roads icy and traffic snarled, and freezing rain can cause heavy sheets of ice to build up on outdoor surfaces, bringing down tree limbs and power lines. But with sleet, snow, and freezing rain...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Demands for more transparency present at Sunset protest for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the cold temperatures, community advocates hit the streets to continue pushing for justice for Tyre Nichols. Activists held a sunset rally at the Shelby Farms park in honor of Tyre’s love of sunsets. As new names are revealed of those involved in the beating...
MEMPHIS, TN

