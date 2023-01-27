Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hawkeyes win in Patrick McCaffery’s return
Kris Murray scored 24 points, Ahron Ulis added 16 and Iowa defeated Rutgers 93-82 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), boasting the conference’s top offense for five years running and averaging 80.7 points per game this season, became the first team to score 80 points on the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) this season. Rutgers entered with the Big Ten’s stingiest defense, yielding 58.1 points to its opponents.
Black Hawk aims high with new cannabis career training
Jobs and sales in the Illinois cannabis industry are growing like weeds. Black Hawk College has a new partnership to offer career training in the burgeoning field. The cannabis (legalized recreational marijuana) industry is creating thousands of career opportunities, yet a significant shortage of qualified professionals exists, according to BHC. As the cannabis industry expands, the demand for skilled and credible professionals expands with it.
50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC
For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
River Action offers Eddy Scholarships
In conjunction with its annual Eddy Awards, River Action is offering Eddy Scholarships to students with a commitment to environmental interests. These scholarships are funded by a grant from the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation. River Action launched the Eddy Awards in 2000 to recognize well-designed undertakings and environmental...
Got unclaimed money? Link may lead to loot
In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith is sharing the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Scott County, a news release says. “In 2022, more than $2.2 million was reported to the Great Iowa...
Sewers and flood prevention high priorities for Davenport in next budget
We’re back with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. The city’s capital budget would set aside almost $8 million to make repairs to sewer lines. Davenport is like cities across the country where water mains, sewer mains and gas lines are aging. How much can this bring the city’s sewer...
After alleged copper-pipe theft, Bettendorf man faces felony charge
A Bettendorf man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he stole thousands of dollars’ worth of copper wire. Mark Handlon, 68, whose address is listed as both Bettendorf and Moline in different court documents, faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records show. Someone convicted of first-degree theft faces a Class C felony, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine.
Pour For A Cause benefits Moline police officer with brain cancer
You can enjoy a great night out while enjoying delicious beers and maybe even wining prizes, all to help a Moline police officer in his fight against brain cancer. Janet Vitas from Pour Bros. Craft Taproom dropped by Local 4 to tell us about the Pour For A Cause event to benefit Officer Branden Bowden.
County seeks nominations for Walk of Fame
The nomination window for the third annual induction class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame is open now until Feb. 17, 2023. The public is encouraged to nominate successful and accomplished individuals who have a significant tie to Clinton County and meet the Walk of Fame criteria, a news release says.
Wear orange for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
Family Resources, a local non-profit, sheds light on Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month during February. February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, according to a news release. One in three U.S. teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults, the release says.
Three face charges after alleged copper wire theft from Century Link
Three suspects face charges after reports of copper wire theft from Century Link, according to a news release. In December of 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link, the release says. Century Link reported their...
