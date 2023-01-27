ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

San Marcos Water Polo Places 4th at Newport Elite Eight

The San Marcos girls water polo team finished fourth in the Newport Elite Eight Tournament on Saturday. The Royals lost to No. 2 seed Foothill in the semifinals, 13-9, and fell to Laguna Beach, 8-7, in the third-place game. Foothill beat The Bishop’s School of La Jolla, 13-7, for the...
Community Can Play Tennis With UCSB Women’s Team

The UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team will be hosting a “Pro-Am” Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. The event is an opportunity for the Santa Barbara community to enjoy a day of tennis, games, and lunch with the Gauchos. Attendees will get to play tennis with the team, hear from head coach Simon Thibodeau, and hit to win prizes.
San Marcos Girls Overpower Santa Barbara, Stay in Playoff Hunt

San Marcos’ defensive pressure and up-tempo attack overwhelmed Santa Barbara High for a 70-18 Channel League girls basketball win on Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym. The Royals bolted out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and led 40-9 at halftime. “Everyone on the team contributed to the...
Westmont Men Can’t Contain Kaleb Lowery, Lose to The Master’s

Westmont Men’s Basketball (12-9, 5-7 GSAC) suffered another tough-to-swallow loss on Saturday night in Santa Barbara, this time against rival The Master’s (15-6, 8-4). The Warriors led by nine early in the first half, but at the 4:37 mark in the period The Master’s reclaimed the advantage.
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Santa Barbara Strings Masterclass Features Cellist Alisa Weilerstein

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will lead the next Santa Barbara Strings masterclass, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road. The free event is open to all who are interested. The two performers in the class will be Noah Girdler (Herbert “Concerto No. 2, Munt....
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen of Santa Barbara, 1929-2021

Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was raised by her loving mother, after her father suddenly passed away when she was nine. She lived with her three sisters and two brothers, mother and grandmother until she married Danny O’Brien in 1946. They had three children before Danny O’Brien cruelly abandoned Dorothy and the toddlers.
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023

Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Santa Barbara Police Converge on Westside After Man Found Seriously Wounded

Santa Barbara police swarmed into a Westside neighborhood Monday night after a man was found seriously injured, likely the victim of a shooting. Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving 9-1-1 reports of a violent incident in the 500 block of West Anapamu Street, between San Pascual Street and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
10 Seats Open on Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council

Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is accepting applications for 10 seats on its Advisory Council. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 17. During their two-year volunteer terms, Advisory Council members work to ensure public participation in sanctuary matters, and provide advice to sanctuary management. Channel Islands National Marine...
Parallel Stories Focuses on Relationships of Artist Couples

Inspired by the artistic collaboration of Ed Kienholz and Nancy Reddin Kienholz and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) exhibit Scenes From a Marriage: Ed & Nancy Kienholz, Parallel Stories examines what happens in fiction and life when artist couples work together. Author and recent winner of the Femina...
