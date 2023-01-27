ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sportszion.com

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight clash set for the “biggest purse in boxing history”: Bob Arum

The British fighter Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to a title unification bout in the coming months. In an interview with SkySports, Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, which promotes Fury in America, confirmed the anticipated fight, stated that the event could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries, and also cited that the event will experience a huge payday.
Sporting News

Super Netball 2023: Start date, fixtures, draw, how to watch in Australia, betting odds

Super Netball is back for its seventh season this year, with eight teams battling to be named Australia's best. The West Coast Fever are the reigning champions, but can they go back-to-back?. Or will four-time champions the Queensland Firebirds take home some more silverware?. The opening match is just over...
worldboxingnews.net

Golden Boy star Alexis Rocha’s sickening knockout criticized

Welterweight Alex Rocha had the shine taken off his superb stoppage over George Ashie on a night of celebration for Golden Boy Promotions. Rocha took out late substitute Ashie in the seventh round after a systematic and sustained beatdown for the duration. Many who witnessed the fight, namely those involved...
worldboxingnews.net

Julio Cesar Chavez curbed addictions for revenge after 89-0 defeat

Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez says he stopped his drug and alcohol addictions to avenge his loss to Frankie Randall. Chavez lost to Randall for the first time in his career after going ninety fights undefeated [89-0 with one draw] up to 1994. Almost twenty-nine years to the day, Chavez...
MMA Fighting

Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown

Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
calfkicker.com

(Video) MMA fans in awe over ‘best scrap’ ever filmed

While watching UFC events, we constantly see how violent certain bouts can be. Oftentimes, the match progresses to the point where numerous injuries are sustained by the combatants. Sometimes a the blows may leave blood on their opponent’s face. However, an altercation between the two demonstrated how a great...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Weekend Review: Artur Beterbiev rolls on but biggest challenge lies ahead

Artur Beterbiev – Nineteen knockouts in as many professional fights. The last eight in title fights, including an eighth-round stoppage of Anthony Yarde on Saturday in London. That means even elite opponents can’t survive against the 175-pound titleholder. And he’s still doing it at 38 years old. All that is impressive any way you look at it. Beterbiev isn’t a one-punch knockout artist, a la Deontay Wilder. He’s an excellent, experienced boxer adept at landing heavy, precise punches that break down both the bodies and will of his foes. Yarde gave a brave performance but simply couldn’t take anymore in the end, further evidence of Beterbiev’s destructive ability. Is he in the class of Terence Crawford or Naoya Inoue? Probably not. They’re far more dynamic than he is. Then again, if Beterbiev gets the fight he wants – against Dmitry Bivol – and wins, we might have to reevaluate his place among the best fighters in the world.
Sporting News

'It's a relief': How the ABs 7s stunned RSA in Cup final

The All Blacks Sevens walked down the North-West tunnel at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium with heads hung low following a painful defeat to fierce rivals South Africa on Saturday. After last weekend’s painful defeat to Argentina in the Hamilton Sevens Cup final, the New Zealand Men’s team travelled across the ditch for a chance at redemption.

