It doesn’t matter how many Knicks fans fill the seats or how many key Nets are sidelined. When the two teams meet, the team from Brooklyn can basically roll the ball out and prevail. Until further notice, the Nets own the on-court aspect of this city rivalry. It continued Saturday. The Knicks were coming off two of their best wins of the season, over the Cavaliers and the Celtics. The Nets were without Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. It was hard to tell, however, that the Nets were short-handed. They were that much better for the majority of the first three quarters, toying...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO