ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed due to snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow in the region has forced Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive to close for Monday. Cold temperatures and precipitation have made a mess of morning commutes. A total of 2 to 5″ of snow is expected for elevations above 5000′.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

ROAD CONDITIONS: Mountain pass from Pahrump to Vegas icy, but open

MOUNTAIN SPRINGS — Patches of ice were still causing issues for some travelers on Highway 160 early Tuesday morning between Pahrump and Las Vegas, but conditions are expected to improve as temperatures warm into the mid-40s there by later Wednesday. Snow-covered roads in the higher elevations closed the mountain...
PAHRUMP, NV
8 News Now

Fire reported near north end of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A building fire near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip was reported on Tuesday evening. The fire occurred at 2804 Highland Drive, near Sahara Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. When Clark County Fire Department crews first arrived they were unable to locate the fire at the reported address. As […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Update: Crash clears on northbound US 95/515 near Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95/515 near Eastern Avenue caused major traffic delays Monday morning. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. and caused traffic to be backed up to Flamingo Road. There is no word on what caused the crash but...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump

A mix of snow and rain is falling in some parts of the Las Vegas valley. State Route 160 which connects Las Vegas to Pahrump is closed due to the dangerous conditions. The closure is at Red Rock Canyon Road, or State Route 159, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
BOULDER CITY, NV
KSBW.com

Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday

HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police make 459 stops in distracted drivers campaign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police announced the results of its latest Joining Forces Program. The City of Henderson Police Department launched its first initiative targeting distracted drivers from January 13 - January 31. Traffic officers made 459 stops and issued 259 speeding citations, 73 distracted driving citations, five...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas valley on a chilly Monday morning

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/live-snow-falling-in-southeast-las-vedas-valley/. Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/live-snow-falling-in-southeast-las-vedas-valley/. Gabby Petito’s family responds to passage of domestic …. The family of Gabby Petito was on-hand as the Utah Senate passed SB 117, a bill that would require a 'lethality assessment' in cases of domestic violence between...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy