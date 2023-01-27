Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Diamond Interchange on Tropicana causing confusion for drivers; improvements coming
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Diverging Diamond Interchange on Tropicana Avenue has caused some confusion for drivers this week. On Tuesday morning, Sky3 captured footage of several cars going in the wrong direction on Tropicana at the interchange, and at one point, a tractor-trailer was on the wrong side of the road.
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed due to snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow in the region has forced Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive to close for Monday. Cold temperatures and precipitation have made a mess of morning commutes. A total of 2 to 5″ of snow is expected for elevations above 5000′.
pvtimes.com
ROAD CONDITIONS: Mountain pass from Pahrump to Vegas icy, but open
MOUNTAIN SPRINGS — Patches of ice were still causing issues for some travelers on Highway 160 early Tuesday morning between Pahrump and Las Vegas, but conditions are expected to improve as temperatures warm into the mid-40s there by later Wednesday. Snow-covered roads in the higher elevations closed the mountain...
Fire reported near north end of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A building fire near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip was reported on Tuesday evening. The fire occurred at 2804 Highland Drive, near Sahara Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. When Clark County Fire Department crews first arrived they were unable to locate the fire at the reported address. As […]
KTNV
Speeding, impairment suspected factors in Henderson rollover crash that critically injured driver
HENDERSON (KTNV) — A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Henderson on Wednesday night, the city's police department says. Police and fire were dispatched to the crash on Sun City Anthem Drive and Colvin Run Drive at about 7:35 p.m. "Preliminary investigation determined that...
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole.Jaguar F-Pace was traveling eastbound on Charleston and veered to the right, left the road and struck a light pole and utility box.
Snowy Monday in Las Vegas led to closures and delays, wind advisory in place
Snow in the Las Vegas valley and surrounding mountains on Monday morning prompted a few delays and closures, including at Red Rock and Mt. Charleston.
Peppermill announces temporary closure starting Feb. 5
The Peppermill, a longtime favorite on the Strip, announced it will shut down temporarily starting at 11 p.m. Sunday
8newsnow.com
Update: Crash clears on northbound US 95/515 near Eastern
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95/515 near Eastern Avenue caused major traffic delays Monday morning. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. and caused traffic to be backed up to Flamingo Road. There is no word on what caused the crash but...
8newsnow.com
Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump
A mix of snow and rain is falling in some parts of the Las Vegas valley. State Route 160 which connects Las Vegas to Pahrump is closed due to the dangerous conditions. The closure is at Red Rock Canyon Road, or State Route 159, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
news3lv.com
Clark County shares throwback pictures of 24 hour snow day in1979
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Monday's snow storm may have seemed like deja vu for some locals who have lived in the valley since the '70s. Clark County shared some photos of the city covered in snow on the 44-year anniversary of a major 24-hour storm on January 30 and 31, 1979.
LVMPD creates special team to combat reckless driving, street racing
Some say street racing across the Las Vegas valley has gotten worse. In response, Metro police have created a special team called "Raid", which is specifically designed to catch reckless drivers.
news3lv.com
Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
Driver who killed 9 going 103 mph in Las Vegas-area crash was repeatedly stopped for speeding; on paper, he was a bad parker
The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had a history of speeding -- but those violations failed to show up on his driving record because they resulted in lesser parking citations and fines.
Fox5 KVVU
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole Monday night in the west valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:09 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Hualapai...
KSBW.com
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
KTNV
Police: Driver fleeing police in stolen car crashes into taxis near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver fleeing police crashed into several taxis near the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road. Police say officers tried to...
news3lv.com
Henderson Police make 459 stops in distracted drivers campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police announced the results of its latest Joining Forces Program. The City of Henderson Police Department launched its first initiative targeting distracted drivers from January 13 - January 31. Traffic officers made 459 stops and issued 259 speeding citations, 73 distracted driving citations, five...
8newsnow.com
Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas valley on a chilly Monday morning
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/live-snow-falling-in-southeast-las-vedas-valley/. Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/live-snow-falling-in-southeast-las-vedas-valley/. Gabby Petito’s family responds to passage of domestic …. The family of Gabby Petito was on-hand as the Utah Senate passed SB 117, a bill that would require a 'lethality assessment' in cases of domestic violence between...
Comments / 0