Hawaii State

bigislandgazette.com

Judge Lifts West Hawaii Fishing Injunction

Today, Hawaiʻi Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey P. Crabtree lifted an injunction in a case filed by opponents of commercial aquarium fishing, prohibiting the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits to commercial collectors pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) § 188-31 in the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area (WHRFMA). An injunction concerning the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits in the rest of the State of Hawaiʻi remains in effect.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

What’s In the Governor’s Bill Package

Governor Josh Green recently gave his State of the State address. His office and his agencies dropped a bill package into the legislative hopper. It really feels like we’re in the legislative session now!. Bills introduced as part of the Governor’s Package bear a symbol, like a license plate...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

The state's homelessness proclamation isn't new, but now has a few 'rules'

In the midst of his inaugural State of the State address last week, Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation to address homelessness. The order eases some of the governmental "red tape" for constructing 12 kauhale, or tiny village, projects. While the move was applauded by lawmakers and stakeholders in...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gov. Green has changed his proposal for a visitor fee

A 36-year-old who was reported missing last week...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii women lawmakers push bills for working mothers, abuse survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than two dozen women state lawmakers make up the bipartisan Women’s Legislative Caucus and this session, their bill package aims to help working mothers and survivors of human trafficking and domestic abuse. HNN spoke with caucus’ co-convener Representative Linda Ichiyama who shared some of the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai

Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui County sees largest vacation rental supply, occupancy, average rates in state

Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Police release weekly list of outstanding warrants

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Jan. 27, 2023. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather

Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Hawaiian Electric to Conduct Aerial Line Inspections

To improve system reliability, Hawaiian Electric will conduct quarterly aerial inspections of its major overhead transmission lines from Tuesday, Feb. 7, to Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The islandwide inspections are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, exact times and routes will depend on weather conditions. Inspections will be...
bigislandgazette.com

Police Seeking Information in ATM Theft Investigations

Hawai’i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance for information regarding the identity of individuals responsible for a series of ATM thefts in the Kona area. All the thefts take place in the early morning hours. On August 10, 2022, at 4:20 a.m., an ATM was stolen from...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather to persist today, calmer conditions due on Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance near Maui County will act as a focus for cloud and shower development over all islands as it moves slowly west through Monday. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, bringing heavy showers that could result in flooding, and a Flood Watch is in effect for all islands through Monday. The potential for heavy showers will gradually diminish Monday night and Tuesday as winds become light for most of the week. Trade winds may return by the end of the week.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
kauainownews.com

Whirlwind trip for Kauaʻi Mayor Kawakami to capitals of Hawai’i, United States

Last week, Kaua’i Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami found himself “sort of under a time crunch” jetting between the capitals of Hawai’i and the country. He attended the opening of the 2023 Hawai‘i State Legislative Session in Honolulu on Jan. 18. The next day, he flew nearly 5,000 miles to represent Kaua‘i at the 91st Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.
HAWAII STATE

