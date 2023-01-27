GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Tahron Allen scored 23 points and Monmouth snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Allen added nine rebounds for the Hawks (2-20, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jack Collins had 16 points and Klemen Vuga scored 14. Marcus Watson led the...

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO