abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
WGAL
Lancaster County family charged with selling drugs, neglecting animals
MANHEIM, Pa. — Members of a Lancaster County family are accused of dealing marijuana and neglecting more than a dozen animals. Austin Breland, 21; Jordan Breland, 24; Scott Breland, 49; and Heide Breland, 46, all of the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim, face various charges following a search warrant executed on Jan. 13.
WGAL
Family dead in double homicide-suicide, shooting at McDonald's, soaring PPL bills - some of this week's top stories
A family dies in a double homicide-suicide, four people are wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's, and PPL bills are doubling or tripling: these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 3 family members found dead in backyard of York County home. A man, woman and...
Maurice Louis pleads guilty to four counts of 3rd-degree murder
Louis, 32, pleaded guilty to killing his mother, step-father and two step-brothers on Oct. 30, 2019, around 1 p.m. in their home at Walton Avenue near 51st Street.
Bethlehem Parents Charged In Toddler's OD Death: Reports
Two parents whose toddler son died of a fentanyl overdose in Bethlehem last summer now face criminal charges, reports LehighValleyLive.com. Nicole Stauffer, 45, of Bethlehem, and Christian Brewster, 25, of New York, are charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangerment, accor…
Victims ID'd In Fatal Upper Macungie Crash: Coroner
Officials have identified the two men killed in an accident on a rural Lehigh County road Sunday evening. Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a release.
Police: Lancaster man arrested following alleged Christmas Eve stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township Police Department charged a Lancaster man with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed a victim on Christmas Eve. Roger Martinez-Lopez, 19, of Lancaster, is accused of stabbing his victim in the back shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 24. According to police, Martinez-Lopez...
abc27.com
Dauphin County inmate sentenced for smuggling cellphones
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that an inmate of the Dauphin County Prison was sentenced to 51 months for smuggling cell phones into the prison. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 44-year-old Danny Cruz is an inmate in the Dauphin County Prison on attempted...
WGAL
Police: Four victims hospitalized after shooting at Lancaster McDonald's
Lancaster City Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night at a McDonald's. The shots were fired around 9:20 p.m. at the McDonald's on the 500 block of North Franklin Street. The restaurant is near McCaskey High School. UPDATE: Friday morning, police released new information, saying that four shooting...
abc27.com
York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue. The coroner has identified the three people as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub.
Family Found Dead In Backyard, York Co. Authorities Say: UPDATE
A family of three was found dead in a backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. Two coroners were requested to the Loman Avenue near the intersection of Derry Road and Thelon Drive in West Manchester Township at 11:17 a.m. according to York County Emergency Management.
3 died in central Pa. backyard during ‘family event,’ police say
Three people whose bodies were found Wednesday in the backyard of their York County home died in a “family event,” police said Thursday. James A. Daub, 62; Deborah A. Daub, 59; and Morgan E. Daub, 26, were found dead around 11:15 a.m. at 2098 Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township, police said. Police said a neighbor had called 911 and requested a welfare check.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
Main Line Media News
Abington woman accused of killing, dismembering parents to get competency evaluation
NORRISTOWN — The Abington Township woman accused of fatally shooting her elderly parents and using a chainsaw to dismember them will undergo a mental health competency evaluation before she has her initial court hearing on homicide charges. Verity A. Beck will be admitted to Norristown State Hospital for up...
Kids Strangled, Burned, Tortured By Cruel DelCo Aunt: DA
A 19-year-old Pennsylvania aunt is facing more than 200 criminal charges after authorities say she beat, burned and tortured the four children — three of whom were her nieces and nephews — she was living with over a period of years, authorities announced. Anais Munoz — who was...
fox29.com
Welfare check leads to arrest of Delaware man, 37, in connection with father's death, police say
CHRISTIANA FALLS, Del. - Police in New Castle County have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home, according to officials. Authorities say officers responded to the block of Verdi Circle in Christiana Falls on Tuesday just before midnight to conduct a welfare check. When...
fox29.com
Man accused of boarding Pennsylvania school bus, inappropriately touching female student
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Chester County are searching for a man who they say briefly boarded a school bus Thursday morning and inappropriately touched a female student. In a letter to families, Coatesville Area School District Interim Superintendent Richard F. Dunlap Jr. said the unknown man got on the bus around 6:45 a.m. at 6th and Chestnut streets.
pahomepage.com
Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner
Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner. Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. A conversation...
foxbaltimore.com
Mother claims daughter who recorded video of high school stabbing is being punished
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — In Baltimore County, new developments in that brutal stabbing that happened inside Lansdowne High School. A girl was hospitalized with severe injuries and another girl was charged with attempted murder. The mother of the girl who recorded the video of the stabbing tells FOX45 News, that now her daughter is also being punished.
Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police
A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
