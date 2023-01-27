It was about this time last season that Iowa got on a run that carried the Hawkeyes all the way to the Big Ten conference tournament title. They looked ready on Sunday to make a similar surge when they rang up Rutgers’ defense for a season-high point total during a 93-82 Big Ten win at Iowa City, hitting 12 3-pointers and draining 29 of 34 foul shots.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO