kxnet.com

Pegues propels Furman to 69-57 victory over UNC Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)JP Pegues scored 17 points to help Furman beat UNC Greensboro 69-57 on Sunday. Pegues was 4-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 11 from the foul line for the Paladins (17-6, 8-2 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson added 15 points and five rebounds, while Mike Bothwell scored 10.
GREENSBORO, NC
kxnet.com

Duke aiming for revenge against slumping Wake Forest

Duke is looking for a bit of revenge Tuesday night when it hosts Wake Forest in Durham, N.C. The Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC) beat the Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) 81-70 in their first meeting of the season in Winston-Salem on Dec. 20. Duke had 13 turnovers in that...
DURHAM, NC
kxnet.com

Paris, No. 15 UNC women top Clemson 69-58, extend win streak

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Freshman Paulina Paris hit six 3-pointers, scored 22 points and had five steals – all career highs – and Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 points Sunday to help No. 15 North Carolina hold off Clemson for a 69-58 win, the Tar Heels’ seventh in a row.
CLEMSON, SC
kxnet.com

Monmouth beats NC A&T 79-64 to snap 12-game losing streak

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Tahron Allen scored 23 points and Monmouth snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Allen added nine rebounds for the Hawks (2-20, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jack Collins had 16 points and Klemen Vuga scored 14. Marcus Watson led the...
