ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees can still land top remaining free-agent left-fielder if asking price comes down

Ideally, the New York Yankees would make a last-minute play on the top remaining left-field free agent on the market, Jurickson Profar. Coming from the San Diego Padres, turning down a $7.5 million player option to stay on the West Coast for one more season, Profar saw the market and decided to test the waters in hopes of landing a more prominent deal — nobody seems to be biting the past few weeks.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB

"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
Yardbarker

49ers Announce 10 Players Signed To Futures Deals

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by Chicago.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Twins prospect with 'huge raw power' and 'explosive swing'

The name Minnesota Twins fans need to become familiar with is Emmanuel Rodriguez. He's 20 years old, 5-foot-10 and about 210 pounds. He plays the outfield and is considered one of the organization's best prospects. Just how good could he become? Well, Keith Law, who covers the MLB for The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bears Announce Five Changes To Coaching Staff

Chicago hired passing game coordinator and CB coach Jon Hoke, offensive quality control coach Zach Cable, strength and conditioning coach Isaiah Harris, and Pierre Ngo as an assistant strength and conditioning. The Bears also promoted offensive quality control coach Omar Young to become an assistant quarterbacks and receivers coach.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy