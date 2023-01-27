Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox have not produced at first base in years. A former New York Yankee could aid Triston Casas in boosting production next season.
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom Told Buck Showalter There's a 'Real' Story Behind Leaving New York Mets
Jacob deGrom bolted for the Texas Rangers in free agency, signing a lucrative five-year, $185 million deal. The Mets countered after losing their ace by signing Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. All parties have seemingly moved on. However, manager Buck Showalter shared a little nugget about the situation with...
Yardbarker
Yankees can still land top remaining free-agent left-fielder if asking price comes down
Ideally, the New York Yankees would make a last-minute play on the top remaining left-field free agent on the market, Jurickson Profar. Coming from the San Diego Padres, turning down a $7.5 million player option to stay on the West Coast for one more season, Profar saw the market and decided to test the waters in hopes of landing a more prominent deal — nobody seems to be biting the past few weeks.
Who Will Sign Shohei Ohtani? 8 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
If Shohei Ohtani leaves the Los Angeles Angels via free agency after the conclusion of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, where might the 2021 American League MVP sign? Here are eight potential free agent destinations for the Japanese star.
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Found Closure From Braves Career After Sending Text Message To Dodgers Teammates
After helping the Atlanta Braves win the World Series, Freddie Freeman became a free agent for the first time in his 12-year MLB career. While it was widely expected the sides would quickly work out a new contract, that never came to fruition due to a reported disagreement over the inclusion of a sixth year.
Yardbarker
Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB
"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
Red Sox Reportedly Have Held Trade Talks Involving Former Top Prospects
Should the Red Sox swing a trade?
Yardbarker
This proposed Patriots-Texans trade sends Brandin Cooks to New England
The New England Patriots could be in the market for some wide receiver help this off-season. Their offense could use an infusion of talent after what was a disappointing season overall for the offense under the eyes of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Having Bill O’Brien back in the mix...
Yardbarker
49ers Announce 10 Players Signed To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by Chicago.
Yardbarker
The Twins prospect with 'huge raw power' and 'explosive swing'
The name Minnesota Twins fans need to become familiar with is Emmanuel Rodriguez. He's 20 years old, 5-foot-10 and about 210 pounds. He plays the outfield and is considered one of the organization's best prospects. Just how good could he become? Well, Keith Law, who covers the MLB for The...
Yardbarker
Bears Announce Five Changes To Coaching Staff
Chicago hired passing game coordinator and CB coach Jon Hoke, offensive quality control coach Zach Cable, strength and conditioning coach Isaiah Harris, and Pierre Ngo as an assistant strength and conditioning. The Bears also promoted offensive quality control coach Omar Young to become an assistant quarterbacks and receivers coach.
