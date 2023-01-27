ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Equality Florida unveils mural in Seminole Heights neighborhood

By Julie Salomone
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chiI9_0kSrmOJy00

Dozens of people gathered outside a Seminole Heights business as Equality Florida unveiled its new mural.

Gillian Fazio created the mural. She graduated from the University of Florida and designs murals across the Tampa Bay area.

She painted a mermaid with a colorful tail on the outside of Sea Maids Creamery.

"We settled on this beautiful mermaid that has a rainbow tail. It's iconic. I just wanted to make sure she was in a pose that was celebratory, so we're thriving and we're here and it's beautiful," said Fazio.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor attended the celebration along with other city leaders.

Brandon Wolf, Press Secretary for Equality Florida and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting explained the mural is a reminder that LGBTQ youth are welcomed in Tampa Bay. He wants the artwork to inspire others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9Sma_0kSrmOJy00 WFTS

"Despite what you see in terms of LGBTQ legislation, you belong in our community. You're loved. You're valued. You're appreciated. This is supposed to be a beacon of hope and optimism and a reminder of what's possible in our communities," said Wolf.

Emily Macias and Zoe Vera, the owners of Sea Maids Creamery, opened the business about three years ago. They said everyone is welcomed at their business.

"We are a safe space and it's okay to be yourself. You're loved," said Emily Macias.

The owners allowed the mural to be painted on the outside of their business.

"Last year, as part of our annual Tampa gala in the area, we auctioned off the opportunity to create a mural and that opened up the opportunity to work with Gillian Fazio, the artist who created this beautiful work of art and really in my mind became a beacon in the community," said Wolf.

The mural is located on North Florida Avenue and West Genesse Street in Tampa.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

14 arrested, 7 guns recovered in Tampa street racing operation

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested more than a dozen people during an operation to dismantle a planned street racing event throughout Tampa Bay over Gasparilla weekend. Among the 14 people arrested, some were minors, police said. Seven guns were also recovered during the operation. Tampa police officers caught word...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit

Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
995qyk.com

Marine And Hillsborough County Firefighter Honored By Cousin

Marine and Hillsborough County Firefighter honored by his cousin for First Responder Friday this week. Shaun is who we are honoring this week. Shaun spent 6 years in the Marines before moving to Tampa Bay to serve our community. Shaun’s cousin tells us what makes him a great firefighter. His cousin says, “This guy just knows this job and this job was made for him. I think it’s just his hard work and his dedication to anything that he does. I mean, it started, obviously, as a Marine and now it’s carried over.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

The story of Gasparilla, steeped in baloney, now part of Tampa culture

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the height of Gasparilla season with huge crowds screaming for beads and throws as pirates ignite cannons for massive explosion excitement. It’s a huge juxtaposition from the quiet of the Touchton Map Library at the Tampa Bay History Center conference room, where Director Dr. Rodney Kite-Powell quietly carries the knowledge that it’s pretty much all a story.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴‍☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Citrus Park Town Center | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida

Open since 1999, the Citrus Park Town Center is another option to have an afternoon of shopping in the city. With department stores such as JCPenney and Macy's, children's clothing at The Children's Place as well as LOFT, Express, American Eagle or Eddie Bauer there are options for the tastes of the whole family.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Hundreds of volunteers clean up litter and beads after Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — After every good party, there's clean-up to do after!. More than 400 volunteers were out early Sunday morning to pick up litter, debris and beads left over from the annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival. Leaders with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful set up at four different sites in...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy