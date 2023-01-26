KENILWORTH, NJ – The Bears continued their winning streak on Thursday evening defeating the Cardinals 61-57. Highlights of the game as stated by Head Coach Ryan Huber included "Jake Zawacki lead the Bears with 28 points. Diego Bendezu scored 8 fourth quarter points including two 3 pointers to stop a Westwood run. Ryan Obiedzinski made two free throws with 8.3 seconds left to clinch the victory for the Bears." Go Bears! Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.

WESTWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO