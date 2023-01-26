Read full article on original website
Related
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1972 GEHS championship basketball team to be honored Jan. 31
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Greenbrier East will be honoring the 1972 Boys’ State Championship Basketball Team during the current Spartans’ showdown matchup with Woodrow Wilson at the Spartan gym in Fairlea. The ‘72 team finished that season 25-1 with their only loss to Bluefield. They beat Dunbar for the championship on March […] The post 1972 GEHS championship basketball team to be honored Jan. 31 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Andalusia Star News
Straughn splits area basketball games with Hillcrest-Evergreen
Straughn concluded its regular season home schedule and split the final area date against Hillcrest-Evergreen at home Tuesday, Jan. 24. Seven different players scored as Straughn rolled to a 38-10 win over Hillcrest-Evergreen and clinched the regular season area title in the varsity girls’ contest. Keona Miller scored the...
Varsity Boys Basketball: Brearley Conquers Westwood
KENILWORTH, NJ – The Bears continued their winning streak on Thursday evening defeating the Cardinals 61-57. Highlights of the game as stated by Head Coach Ryan Huber included "Jake Zawacki lead the Bears with 28 points. Diego Bendezu scored 8 fourth quarter points including two 3 pointers to stop a Westwood run. Ryan Obiedzinski made two free throws with 8.3 seconds left to clinch the victory for the Bears." Go Bears! Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
Lady Spartans add game; play Bluefield tonight
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans will play at home on Friday night, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. against the Bluefield Lady Beavers. The JV game will be at 5:45 with the varsity following. The team had to pause last week after Coach Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19. The post Lady Spartans add game; play Bluefield tonight appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
WTOK-TV
West Lauderdale soccer advances to north state championship game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale girls soccer team advances to the north state championship game with a 2-0 win over Caledonia on Saturday. Kaylee Harrison and Bailee Fairly scored the two goals to lift the Lady Knights to victory. West Lauderdale will host the north state championship game...
