MAPA study to address traffic on north 30th: business concern is safety
Changes could be on the horizon for busy North 30th Street corridor. The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency released options to address traffic in a report following study.
fox42kptm.com
Metropolitan Area Planning Agency finishes study to reduce highway 75 traffic
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) completed a study that looks to reduce heavy vehicle congestion along the highway 75 corridor. The study narrowed down four potential options to divert traffic in the area. Officials say public safety, noise, and travel time were key factors in...
Omaha Fire Department Fire Chief Dan Olsen to retire in March
Olsen has served as the fire chief since 2016 and started with the Omaha Fire Department in 1993 at the rank of firefighter.
Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
'We raised 31% above the poverty level': 16th Annual State of North Omaha meeting talks progress
OMAHA, Neb. — One common message was made loud and clear throughout the room at the State of North Omaha meeting. "We embarked on a historic chance of trying to create a coordinated plan to make sure our people came together," said Sen. Justin Wayne, serving District 13. Starting...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol says missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from Plattsmouth was found dead. Patricia Lanam, who had dementia, was last seen late Friday night. The Nebraska State Patrol later issued a missing, endangered advisory. Plattsmouth police announced Sunday evening on Facebook that the 68-year-old was "located." The...
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
KETV.com
'Changing the scales of justice': New data highlights disparities in Nebraska evictions
OMAHA, Neb. — If a Nebraskan is facing eviction and doesn't have legal counsel, they will lose their home or apartment. That’s the message from lawyers asa new report to the Unicameral shows the disparity in legal representation between tenants and landlords. Data collected shows only about 9%...
kfornow.com
84th Street and Saltillo Road Intersection To Close For Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR January 28, 2023) Weather permitting, beginning February 6, the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction and will remain closed until the Fall of 2023, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Local access will be maintained. Eastbound traffic will use 56th Street, Yankee...
WOWT
Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
Six southwest Iowa communities awarded grants for Water Quality Projects
(Area) Six southwest Iowa communities were awarded grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Crescent was awarded $500,000 for Wastewater Treatment Project. The total project cost is $4,018,000. Farragut was awarded $478,480 for Wastewater Treatment Project....
KETV.com
Gas leak draws firefighters to west Omaha gas station Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — You may have noticed some action out near Village Pointe Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a gas leak at the Casey's near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The battalion chief couldn't accurately estimate the gas emitted from the slow leak, but he said...
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
WOWT
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new spike in car thefts is leaving many wondering if they’ll be the next victim. It’s become a big problem in Omaha and all across the nation. Like most of us, Sean Traver doesn’t like getting into a cold car. So, he lets it warm up before taking his son to school.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
WOWT
PACE cooperating with FBI investigation of Omaha Police officers, councilman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that connects Omaha Police officers with families through sports said Monday that it is cooperating with an investigation into two OPD officers and a city councilman — an investigation that is not targeting the organization. In a letter posted at the top of...
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison
WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Comments / 0