Police say a burglary suspect was caught dragging a safe out of a Portland business Tuesday morning. Portland police responded to a burglar alarm around 7 a.m. at 34 Exchange St., which is the location of Fatface Clothing. The department says the responding officer arrived to find 45-year-old Joseph Call and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase. The two tried to flee, but Call was quickly taken into custody.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO