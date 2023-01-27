ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Kendra M.

Woman's husband tells her parents they have to sleep in separate rooms

As our kids grow up, it makes sense to have some house rules when their boyfriends or girlfriends come over. But there is a time to loosen the reins a little bit. Or at least that is what a woman and her husband thought when her parents told them they had to sleep in separate rooms. She took to Reddit to explain what happened.

