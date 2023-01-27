ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot man arrested for indecent exposure and failure to update address

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — On Tuesday, the Minot Police Department received a call regarding a man exposing himself at a medical facility.

According to a news release, the report said that the man was in a public bathroom.

The male left before an officer arrived, but a staff member of the facility took photos of the man before he left.

Officers were able to identify him as Joseph Taskey, a high-risk sex offender who recently registered to be living in Minot.

Taskey had registered a new address on Monday, but began his stay at the address over the weekend, two nights before registering with the police.

Officers also noticed that the location was within 500 feet of a public school, which is in violation of NDCC 12.1-32-15(13).

As a result, he was arrested for the violation, and detectives are continuing to investigate the Indecent Exposure complaint.

On Thursday, detectives requested and got an arrest warrant for Taskey for three counts of Indecent Exposure, a class C-Felony. Taskey was arrested on those new charges.

