Goaltending Trade Targets for the Penguins
Which goaltenders around the league fit the Pittsburgh Penguins needs?
Identifying what the Penguins Need to Change
It's past time for Ron Hextall to pick up the phone and start making some moves to help the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Jeff Carter Needs Scratched from Penguins Lineup
Jeff Carter is cooked and can't keep coasting in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.
Sullivan Takes the Heat Postgame, But this is On Sloppy Penguins (+)
Words. The descriptions and almost obtuse optimism inside the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room haven’t wavered. Unfortunately for the Penguins’ playoff hopes, neither have the results. Losses are piling up, and the Penguins wasted one of their three games in hand on the Washington Capitals Saturday. Actions aren’t following...
Penguins Room: Penguins Realizing Playoffs Aren’t a Gimme
The Pittsburgh Penguins are the oldest team in the National Hockey League. Perhaps that doesn’t fully explain their lackluster play for much of the season — in fact, it definitely doesn’t — but Kris Letang suggested after their 6-4 loss to San Jose Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena that fatigue has become at least a bit of a factor for them.
Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4
The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’ve found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can’t get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn’t qualify in the first place.
Penguins v. Sharks, Game 49; Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-9) need wins and points. On paper, they have a decided advantage against their Saturday night opponent, the San Jose Sharks (14-25-11), who are sellers ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline and have lost 36 of their first 50 games. The Penguins host San Jose before beginning a 10-day break, which will not end until Feb. 7.
Gruden, Tokarski Sent Back to Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have returned goalie Dustin Tokarski and forward Jonathan Gruden to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre. Tokarski had been recalled after the Penguin learned Tuesday that No. 1 goalie Tristan Jarry had suffered an unspecified injury, but he did not get into either of the two most recent games for which he was on the NHL roster.
Penguins Enter Bye Week in Real Trouble
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been in need of a change for over a month with no noise to be heard.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, January 28
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, January 28 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Saturday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Penguins Need Strong Victory Heading into Bye Week
The Pittsburgh Penguins need to take a dominating victory into their bye week, or there could be trouble.
Chandler Stephenson Named to 2023 Pacific Division All-Star Team
Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will join goaltender Logan Thompson and head coach Bruce Cassidy in Sunrise, Florida for this year's All-Star weekend.
Penguins Lose Winnable Game to Struggling Sharks Squad
It was a game the Pittsburgh Penguins needed to win, but somehow head into their bye week on the losing end.
Dustin Tokarski Welcomes Newborn, Injured Penguins Status Quo
The Pittsburgh Penguins will likely maintain the same lineup in the final game before their bye week.
Penguins Getting Boost From Configuration of Fourth Line
The bottom six of the Pittsburgh Penguins hasn't been good, but the current fourth line has show improvements.
Sidney Crosby Wants Better Execution from Penguins
The recent run from the Pittsburgh Penguins has been disappointing, and their captain knows that.
