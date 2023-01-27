The Pittsburgh Penguins have returned goalie Dustin Tokarski and forward Jonathan Gruden to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre. Tokarski had been recalled after the Penguin learned Tuesday that No. 1 goalie Tristan Jarry had suffered an unspecified injury, but he did not get into either of the two most recent games for which he was on the NHL roster.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO