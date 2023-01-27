ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Room: Penguins Realizing Playoffs Aren’t a Gimme

The Pittsburgh Penguins are the oldest team in the National Hockey League. Perhaps that doesn’t fully explain their lackluster play for much of the season — in fact, it definitely doesn’t — but Kris Letang suggested after their 6-4 loss to San Jose Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena that fatigue has become at least a bit of a factor for them.
Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4

The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’ve found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can’t get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn’t qualify in the first place.
Penguins v. Sharks, Game 49; Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-9) need wins and points. On paper, they have a decided advantage against their Saturday night opponent, the San Jose Sharks (14-25-11), who are sellers ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline and have lost 36 of their first 50 games. The Penguins host San Jose before beginning a 10-day break, which will not end until Feb. 7.
Gruden, Tokarski Sent Back to Wilkes-Barre

The Pittsburgh Penguins have returned goalie Dustin Tokarski and forward Jonathan Gruden to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre. Tokarski had been recalled after the Penguin learned Tuesday that No. 1 goalie Tristan Jarry had suffered an unspecified injury, but he did not get into either of the two most recent games for which he was on the NHL roster.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, January 28

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, January 28 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Saturday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

