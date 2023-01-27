Read full article on original website
Ruston to remove sirens, replace with CodeRED
Lincoln Parish’s “sirens song” is about to go away. Instead of the sirens, which are currently positioned around town, to alert citizens to bad weather, city officials are urging people to sign up for the free CodeRED Alert System, which Mayor Ronny Walker said can alert all citizens about upcoming severe weather.
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
Horse and cattle enthusiasts travel to West Monroe for Ike Derby Classic
Horse and cattle enthusiasts travel to West Monroe for Ike Derby Classic
IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found by Shreveport Bayou
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed that a woman's body was found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has now been identified.
Amazing Food Event Is Just an Hours Drive Away from Shreveport
If you love Louisiana food, there is an event coming up that will showcase some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth. Not too many people in Shreveport and Bossier know about this spectacular food extravaganza, but it is time to think about making that short drive for Flavor of Louisiana.
John Hartwell looks to lead ULM athletics to new heights
El Dorado School District “Flips the Switch” on renewable energy
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - El Dorado School District (ESD) has entered into a Solar Services Agreement with energy and solar company Entegrity. The ESD School Board and faculty members gathered to celebrate the newly constructed 1.75 MW-AC solar array. ESD says this project will “Flip the Switch” on energy...
Get free tax preparation in NELA with United Way’s VITA program
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - United Way of Northeast Louisiana will be offering free tax preparation to qualifying people beginning Feb. 6 and running through Feb. 17, 2023. Northeast Louisiana Residents will have the chance to participate in United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) and have certified tax preparers help save taxpayers money by offering free services, which typically cost money.
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations. Union Parish, Louisiana – Four suspects from Louisiana have been arrested on various drug charges after recent undercover drug operations in Union Parish. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates and the Narcotics Division of the Union Parish Sheriff’s...
Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him […]
3 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Three of four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, Sheriff Leroy Martin said late Monday afternoon. Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, was apprehended late Monday morning. Meadow Saulsberry, 20, and Dariusz Patterson, 19, were arrested in Monroe Monday afternoon. The only inmate at large is Rico...
Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
Monroe City response to shooting at Kingsway Apartments
Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime. “The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same: […]
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 20. Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear. Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree,...
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on Jan. 25, 2023, after a six-month drug investigation. LPSO says they obtained search warrants which led to the arrests of Nicholas Moore, 30, Miketavious Dice, 34, and Ladarius Winzer, 41. Sheriff Stephen Williams says they found 2.3...
East Texas police departments warning of 4 'armed and dangerous' inmates who injured jailers, escaped from Arkansas jail
MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — The New Boston Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after four inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail. According to the Columbia County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office, the following inmates drove away from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia around 1:20 a.m. Monday:
Ouachita Parish homeowner finds unknown individual stealing wheelbarrow from their backyard; suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Auburn Avenue on January 29, 2023, around 10:19 AM, in reference to a suspect trespassing. Police were informed that the suspect allegedly was in the homeowner’s backyard without their permission, stealing a wheelbarrow.
