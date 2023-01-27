ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston to remove sirens, replace with CodeRED

Lincoln Parish’s “sirens song” is about to go away. Instead of the sirens, which are currently positioned around town, to alert citizens to bad weather, city officials are urging people to sign up for the free CodeRED Alert System, which Mayor Ronny Walker said can alert all citizens about upcoming severe weather.
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
POLLOCK, LA
Just off Highway 165 on Renwick by Carroll High School is a place you can get a great meal, and simplicity is what makes the place special.
KNOE TV8

El Dorado School District “Flips the Switch” on renewable energy

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - El Dorado School District (ESD) has entered into a Solar Services Agreement with energy and solar company Entegrity. The ESD School Board and faculty members gathered to celebrate the newly constructed 1.75 MW-AC solar array. ESD says this project will “Flip the Switch” on energy...
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Get free tax preparation in NELA with United Way’s VITA program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - United Way of Northeast Louisiana will be offering free tax preparation to qualifying people beginning Feb. 6 and running through Feb. 17, 2023. Northeast Louisiana Residents will have the chance to participate in United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) and have certified tax preparers help save taxpayers money by offering free services, which typically cost money.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KTBS

3 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Three of four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, Sheriff Leroy Martin said late Monday afternoon. Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, was apprehended late Monday morning. Meadow Saulsberry, 20, and Dariusz Patterson, 19, were arrested in Monroe Monday afternoon. The only inmate at large is Rico...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Power 95.9

Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KNOE TV8

KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright

Feed Your Soul: A place where simple flavors combine for amazing food. Just off Highway 165 on Renwick by Carroll High School is a place you can get a great meal, and simplicity is what makes the place special.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe City response to shooting at Kingsway Apartments

Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime. “The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same: […]
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 20. Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear. Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KNOE TV8

Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on Jan. 25, 2023, after a six-month drug investigation. LPSO says they obtained search warrants which led to the arrests of Nicholas Moore, 30, Miketavious Dice, 34, and Ladarius Winzer, 41. Sheriff Stephen Williams says they found 2.3...
RUSTON, LA

