Read full article on original website
Related
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
KOAT 7
Proposed bills to extend class time in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two proposed bills would extend how long students spend in the classroom per year. House bills 130 and 194 want to extend the class time to 1,140 hours per year for all public school students. Meanwhile, educators are pushing for more instructional planning. “Some people think...
Comments / 0