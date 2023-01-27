ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Rich Center for Autism rocks out for annual fundraiser

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rich Center for Autism rocked out for its annual fundraising event Saturday night at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman. First News’ very own Lindsey Watson emceed the event and local rock band “The Vindys” headlined. “I’m very happy and very proud...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

School district gives updates on health, wellness center

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren City Schools announced in July that the district will be building a health and wellness center. On Monday night, those involved updated the community on what’s going to be inside. Construction is underway for the new health and wellness center right outside of...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Boardman restaurant reopens with big changes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A familiar restaurant is now under new ownership with lots of big changes. Belleria on Market Street in Boardman is now open for business, but new owner Frank Lellio is no stranger to the name. Lellio has owned the Struthers location for nine years. Heading into the new location, you’ll see a lot of new changes.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Several new events coming to Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon has q87a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to. Some favorites returning are events like Small Business Saturday and the Father’s Day car show. Also the fireworks Fourth of July weekend, which is one of its kind in the Shenango Valley.
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

FedEx driver stops route to help 9-year-old build snowman

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A FedEx Driver is being recognized for stopping to help a child build a snowman. Mike Ross was making deliveries in the Cortland-area last week when he spotted a nine-year-old girl rolling a huge ball of snow. Ross stopped what he was doing to help her push the rest of the snowman’s base.
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

What will the weather be like in February?

It is hard to believe that January of 2023 has almost come and gone. The majority of January was quite warm and currently ranks as the fourth warmest in average temperature of all time (this will likely slide down a few spots in the coming days). Despite the mild weather...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman window and door contractor in court again

A Boardman home improvement contractor pleaded not guilty to new charges accusing him of cheating a customer out of hundreds of dollars. John Bartos, 40, appeared for video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Monday to answer one felony count of theft. Vienna Township Police filed the charge after a...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

January 2023 approaching a 110-year-old record

We are approaching the end of January and the numbers for precipitation are adding up. This has been a soggy month with more rain than snow. The numbers are getting close to the Top 10 list for wettest Januaries in Youngstown, Ohio. How much precipitation has fallen this month in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Vehicle fire spreads to house in Warren Twp.

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are looking into how a fire started Monday morning in Warren Township. Shortly after midnight, the Warren Township Fire Department was notified of a vehicle fire next to a house in the 1700 block of Bellcrest Ave. SW.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

15 Trumbull County high schools compete in academic prep bowl

Trumbull County Education Service Center hosted the annual High School Academic Prep Bowl with 15 different schools from Trumbull County Saturday. Competitors are tested in head-to-head team-based competition, answering questions about mathematics, literature, world history, science, sports, and more. Jack Dietelbach, a Junior at LaBrae High School has been apart...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy