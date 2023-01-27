Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Related
WYTV.com
Rich Center for Autism rocks out for annual fundraiser
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rich Center for Autism rocked out for its annual fundraising event Saturday night at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman. First News’ very own Lindsey Watson emceed the event and local rock band “The Vindys” headlined. “I’m very happy and very proud...
WYTV.com
School district gives updates on health, wellness center
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren City Schools announced in July that the district will be building a health and wellness center. On Monday night, those involved updated the community on what’s going to be inside. Construction is underway for the new health and wellness center right outside of...
27 First News
Boardman restaurant reopens with big changes
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A familiar restaurant is now under new ownership with lots of big changes. Belleria on Market Street in Boardman is now open for business, but new owner Frank Lellio is no stranger to the name. Lellio has owned the Struthers location for nine years. Heading into the new location, you’ll see a lot of new changes.
WYTV.com
Several new events coming to Mercer County
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon has q87a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to. Some favorites returning are events like Small Business Saturday and the Father’s Day car show. Also the fireworks Fourth of July weekend, which is one of its kind in the Shenango Valley.
WYTV.com
Local Salvation Army receives unusual, rare donation during Red Kettle campaign
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The Salvation Army, known for its Red Kettle campaign, helps raise money to help families during the holidays. A Mercer County chapter received a unique donation in 2022. When you go to a red kettle during the holiday season, you may donate a few dollars...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this Winter
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Neighbor's Battle Over Cleveland Heights Couple's Backyard Pizza Oven Goes to Trial This Week — and Sets a Street on Edge
"In the beginning, we all laughed. You're suing someone over pizza?" said one neighbor, who noted the oven had fostered a sense of community
Phantom Fireworks owners donate $5M to YSU project
Saturday is Jim Tressel's last day as Youngstown State University's president. As a going away gift Friday night, Tressel announced a huge donation for the naming rights of the new student center.
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
WYTV.com
FedEx driver stops route to help 9-year-old build snowman
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A FedEx Driver is being recognized for stopping to help a child build a snowman. Mike Ross was making deliveries in the Cortland-area last week when he spotted a nine-year-old girl rolling a huge ball of snow. Ross stopped what he was doing to help her push the rest of the snowman’s base.
27 First News
What will the weather be like in February?
It is hard to believe that January of 2023 has almost come and gone. The majority of January was quite warm and currently ranks as the fourth warmest in average temperature of all time (this will likely slide down a few spots in the coming days). Despite the mild weather...
WYTV.com
How accurate is Groundhog Day’s prediction of spring in Youngstown?
The first week of February is upon us and that means that one of the most unique holidays will soon be celebrated. Yes, I am talking about the day when the next six weeks of weather is decided. The official name of the groundhog is Punxsutawney Phil and every year...
WYTV.com
Mercer County restaurant property has new owner, new plans for future
WHEATLAND, Pa. (WKBN) — A popular Mercer County restaurant that closed in 2021 now has a new owner. Grove City’s Pat Artise now owns the Golden Apple Inn in Wheatland, which closed because its previous owners retired. Artise bought the building to acquire its liquor license. He transferred...
WFMJ.com
Boardman window and door contractor in court again
A Boardman home improvement contractor pleaded not guilty to new charges accusing him of cheating a customer out of hundreds of dollars. John Bartos, 40, appeared for video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Monday to answer one felony count of theft. Vienna Township Police filed the charge after a...
27 First News
January 2023 approaching a 110-year-old record
We are approaching the end of January and the numbers for precipitation are adding up. This has been a soggy month with more rain than snow. The numbers are getting close to the Top 10 list for wettest Januaries in Youngstown, Ohio. How much precipitation has fallen this month in...
WYTV.com
Vehicle fire spreads to house in Warren Twp.
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are looking into how a fire started Monday morning in Warren Township. Shortly after midnight, the Warren Township Fire Department was notified of a vehicle fire next to a house in the 1700 block of Bellcrest Ave. SW.
Teacher describes touching student inappropriately as ‘hiccup’: I-Team
A teacher at Warren G. Harding High School was suspended for two days and sent for additional training after administrators say he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old female student.
OHSAA releases girls’ basketball tournament field
The brackets have been released, here's a look at each district.
WFMJ.com
15 Trumbull County high schools compete in academic prep bowl
Trumbull County Education Service Center hosted the annual High School Academic Prep Bowl with 15 different schools from Trumbull County Saturday. Competitors are tested in head-to-head team-based competition, answering questions about mathematics, literature, world history, science, sports, and more. Jack Dietelbach, a Junior at LaBrae High School has been apart...
Officials searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
Officials are asking for the public's help in finding a Stark County teen who is missing.
Comments / 0