ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

ConcernedCitizen123
4d ago

How does it prepare them for the adult world? And stop this stupid early release on Fridays! No wonder Nevada is so low ranked in education!

Reply
2
Related
KOLO TV Reno

LCSO seizes car as part of murder investigation

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have seized a vehicle from a Fernley residence as part of an investigation into the Christmas Eve death of Dean Sandoval. As KOLO 8 News Now previously reported, Sandoval was found at around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block...
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Two men arrested in Fernley after police chase

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies arrested two men on multiple charges on Thursday. Deputies went to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies entered the area, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane.
FERNLEY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy