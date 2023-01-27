Read full article on original website
SCAA Tournament: 'Improved' Bernie battles with Dexter, but 'Cats' Nichols proves too much
DEXTER – A mere 14 days earlier, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad had done battle with down-the-road rival Bernie and shut down the Mules’ offensive attack, including its super-scorer, senior guard Tristan Johnson in a 48-28 thumping. The two teams met again on Friday in...
Jackson's Michael Lewis highlights rollar coster season with first medal
The most common goal for any wrestler is to win a medal at some point in their career. It took Jackson senior Michael Lewis three years to win his first medal. He finally achieved it by winning first place in the SEMO Conference JV Tournament this past weekend in Jackson, a tournament that included a handful of wrestlers who competed in the varsity tournament a week ago.
Sikeston hot shooting takes down state-ranked Borgia to win Union tourney
UNION, Mo. – When the bracket for the 61st Annual Union Invitational Tournament was released, it just seemed inevitable that Sikeston would meet up with its old nemesis, St. Francis Borgia, in the championship game. The game did not disappoint on Saturday night as second-seeded Sikeston upset top-seeded and...
Lady Raiders take their revenge on MAC
In November, qthe historic regular season win streak by the Three Rivers Lady Raiders women’s basketball team dating back to 2020 came to an end at the hands of Mineral Area College. On Saturday, the nation’s 15th-ranked team had a chance at payback when the Lady Cardinals came to...
Mules battle with Kentucky power before fading late
PADUCAH, Ky. — The Poplar Bluff Mules boys basketball team was able to go toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in Kentucky for almost 23 minutes over the weekend. The Mules trailed western Kentucky power McCracken County by just three points at halftime — and just seven with under a minute left in the third quarter — but could not sustain that momentum after the intermission in an 84-64 loss Saturday night.
Epps has Doniphan girls rolling yet again
The Doniphan High School girl’s basketball squad has learned a lot over the four-plus seasons that Adam Epps has been leading it. The Donettes have learned how to handle tough tests on the court, and Epps has instructed his players on how to close out games successfully. “Doniphan is...
SEMO Conference Wrestling JV Tournament
Jackson won first place in the SEMO Conference JV Tournament, while Poplar Bluff took third place and Sikeston finished fifth on Saturday at Jackson High School.
