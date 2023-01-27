PADUCAH, Ky. — The Poplar Bluff Mules boys basketball team was able to go toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in Kentucky for almost 23 minutes over the weekend. The Mules trailed western Kentucky power McCracken County by just three points at halftime — and just seven with under a minute left in the third quarter — but could not sustain that momentum after the intermission in an 84-64 loss Saturday night.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO