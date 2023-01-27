Read full article on original website
One critical after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. The shooting was reported on the 5700 block of Arborwood Court in at approximately 10:40 p.m., according to Columbus police. According to a report, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after an unidentified suspect […]
Police: Man found dead in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after he was found injured on the city’s northeast side Sunday night, the Columbus Division of Police said. Just after 9 p.m., police said officers were called to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road, west of Joyce Avenue, on an unknown complaint.
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
myfox28columbus.com
Person injured by gunshots in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was shot in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3000 block of Suffield Drive near Tinley Park on the city 's east side around 12:03 a.m. on report of a person shot. The victim told responding officers that he was hit by gunfire while walking.
cwcolumbus.com
Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
Cameras spot man allegedly stealing from south Columbus Pizza Hut
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man claiming to have just been released from jail was caught on surveillance cameras allegedly stealing from a south Columbus Pizza Hut. The unknown suspect entered the Pizza Hut on 1076 Parsons Ave at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When the suspect attempted […]
Columbus community, police meeting spurred by Nichols’ video
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What happened to Tyre Nichols is being felt in communities across the country, including in central Ohio, where Columbus leaders and residents came together to talk about the issues surrounding Nichols’ death, including policing in the Capital City. The first part of Monday’s conversation was mostly police leadership talking about changes […]
cwcolumbus.com
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
abc11.com
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby at center of Amber Alert in December dies, Ohio police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio police confirmed that baby Kyair Thomas passed away overnight. Columbus police were called to the family's home at E. Whitter and Champion for a medical emergency. Paramedics and doctors did all they could, but it wasn't enough. Family member Wilma Booker told ABC 6 loved ones...
Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for the suspect who shot and killed a 62-year-old South Linden man in his car eight months ago. Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. on May 29, according to […]
wosu.org
City of Columbus settles with Timothy Davis, following lawsuit alleging excessive police force
A man who was hit with a stun gun 11 times and struck dozens of times by Columbus police officers as they arrested him on warrants in 2017 has settled a federal lawsuit with the city. The city is expected to approve a $225,000 settlement at a Columbus City Council...
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash was reported on Sunday evening on the east side of Chillicothe along South Watt Street. The call was received by dispatchers shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial reports, two individuals were found unconscious inside the vehicle involved in the crash. The cause...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Police respond to reports of gun at a Westerville HS
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers from the Westerville Police Department responded to a report of a gun at a high school in Westerville Friday night. A call came in at 9:33 p.m. on a report of a male with a gun at Westerville North High School, according to police. The gun was allegedly spotted during a boys varsity basketball game.
Suspect, 14, arrested in Ohio McDonald’s homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arson suspected in shed fire in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County homeowner was awoken to flames coming from an outbuilding on his property late Sunday evening. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Massieville Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. on a structure fire. Reports...
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
Women accused of stealing products from Easton store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
