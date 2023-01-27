Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Showtime Laker Pinpoints Exact Reason LA Lost To Boston
The Los Angeles Lakers’ loss against the Boston Celtics was affected by a singular missed foul call on LeBron James. This missed call had the potential to alter the outcome of Saturday night’s game, in which Los Angeles ultimately walked away with the 125-121 loss. There were 5...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Orlando Magic Friday Night
The Miami Heat had a strong second half to defeat the Orlando Magic Friday night. The Heat ended the day with a 110-105 victory at home but fans wanted more. Heat fans are used to seeing their team losing to an undermanned or below average squad. Better yet, they are used to the Heat blowing leads no matter the opponent. Miami hung onto victory against Orlando but their fans weren’t as pleased.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: How To Bet On The Lake Show Despite Oddsmakers’ Confidence In The Nets
What do we bet on in a game the Lake Show is expected to lose?. Los Angeles is currently a nine-point underdog to win this evening. The team will be without at least its top two scorers this season, with its fourth-highest scorer, Lonnie Walker IV, also not a sure thing due to his left knee tendinitis. Look for the Nets to cover.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview
The Atlanta Hawks took their first of two matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers less than three weeks ago. Atlanta blew a 17-point lead, falling behind by as much as 11 points, before rallying back to win the road game. Since then, both teams have won the majority of their...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: No LeBron James, No Anthony Davis, No Hope For LA In Brooklyn Blowout
Your depleted Los Angeles Lakers did what they could tonight, but ultimately they were felled by a healthier, deeper Brooklyn Nets team which absolutely punished them beyond the arc tonight at the Barclays Center. LA -- missing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves -- was no match for a Nets team that, even without Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren, proved much better at getting buckets. Brooklyn won big late, 121-104.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Markelle Fultz Had ‘Amazing’Return to Face 76ers in Philly
For the first time in his career, Markelle Fultz faced the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Before he donned an Orlando Magic uniform, Fultz was a first-overall pick for the Sixers who was expected to be one of the franchise’s most prominent players. Unfortunately, Fultz’s time with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. As of late, the Sixers have been on a role. After they took on a disappointing upset loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home before hitting the road, the Sixers bounced back in a big way. With five-straight games on the road in Utah, Los Angeles, Portland, and Sacramento, the 76ers completed a sweep defeating every opponent.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Reveals Message to Shake Milton, Georges Niang
The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t the best version of themselves during the first half of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were finding tons of success on both ends of the floor, even draining 66 percent of their shots, you could sense frustration coming from Philadelphia’s side.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Booher: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft
With the offseason upon the Detroit Lions, the focus remains on building a winner. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is facing a critical offseason, as the team’s 9-8 finish has the fanbase eager to return to the postseason. The Lions are aching to play in the playoffs, as it’s now been six seasons since the organization last made it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Tales in Vegas: Bear Pelt, Viking Axe & Kaleb McGary Contract
LAS VEGAS -- Washington Huskies right guard Henry Bainivalu started 35 consecutive games to close his college career, headlined by a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2022. Bainivalu's stout college career led him to the East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the premiere showcase events for senior draft prospects. The Sammamish,...
