Top Republican lawmaker explains how Congress is warming up to crypto
Episode 4 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher. or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100
A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
Progressives blast Supreme Court over secret payments of at least $1 million to the ex-Bush official who reviewed the leak investigation
The ex-DHS secretary provided services to the Supreme Court before he was tasked with independently reviewing the leak investigation, CNN reported.
Exclusive: Republicans who defended Trump launched an investigation into DOJ's handling of Biden's classified documents
Republicans who defended Donald Trump's handling of classified documents launched an investigation into the Justice Department's handling of improperly stored classified documents possessed by President Biden.
Osprey Funds sues competitor Grayscale over bitcoin trust advertising
Osprey Funds accused Grayscale of having “misleading” advertising in a complaint filed on Monday. Grayscale is looking to convert one of its trusts into an exchange-traded fund, which was denied over the summer by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Osprey said Grayscale continually said “a conversion to an...
What the FTX creditor matrix does — and doesn’t — tell us about the exchange’s bankruptcy
Troubled crypto exchange FTX filed a 115-page creditor matrix in bankruptcy court this week, listing thousands of entities that might have an interest in the case, including venture capital firms, banks, celebrities, restaurants and luxury hotels. Legal experts say the matrix is not a definitive list of FTX’s creditors.
Biden could launch Presidential bid for 2024 after State of the Union Address — But a DOJ probe could overshadow this
After delivering the State of the Union Address, President Biden could potentially announce his candidacy for president in 2024. However, a DOJ investigation might obscure the possibility.
New tax ruled unconstitutional but still being collected
A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting this month on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.
DOJ tells senators it is working to satisfy Trump and Biden document demands without harming special counsel probes
The Justice Department has told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee that it is working to satisfy their demands for information about classified documents found at properties of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump without harming ongoing special counsel investigations into both matters, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
DOJ says it can't comply with Congress request in Biden probe
Washington – The Justice Department on Monday told the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee that it cannot comply with his requests for access to information related to the federal investigation into President Joe Biden's retention of classified documents from his time as vice president. In a letter to Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote that department rules and norms surrounding ongoing investigations prevent it from further disclosure. "The Department's longstanding policy is to maintain the confidentiality of such information regarding open matters," Urirate wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CBS News....
Washington’s overfunded public pension system could cost taxpayers, officials say
(The Center Square) – While other state public pension systems face large unfunded liabilities, Washington's faces the opposite problem: potential overfunding due to strong long-term returns on investment and a combination of state and public employee contributions. However, the situation could still lead to budgeting problems for various reasons. The underlying one is that funding levels for pension plans are estimated based on numerous assumptions about long-term economic prosperity, beneficiaries' life expectancy, inflation, and interest rates. ...
