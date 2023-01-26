ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
theblock.co

Top Republican lawmaker explains how Congress is warming up to crypto

Episode 4 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher. or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Ty D.

Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100

A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
WASHINGTON STATE
theblock.co

Osprey Funds sues competitor Grayscale over bitcoin trust advertising

Osprey Funds accused Grayscale of having “misleading” advertising in a complaint filed on Monday. Grayscale is looking to convert one of its trusts into an exchange-traded fund, which was denied over the summer by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Osprey said Grayscale continually said “a conversion to an...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CNN

DOJ tells senators it is working to satisfy Trump and Biden document demands without harming special counsel probes

The Justice Department has told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee that it is working to satisfy their demands for information about classified documents found at properties of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump without harming ongoing special counsel investigations into both matters, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

DOJ says it can't comply with Congress request in Biden probe

Washington – The Justice Department on Monday told the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee that it cannot comply with his requests for access to information related to the federal investigation into President Joe Biden's retention of classified documents from his time as vice president. In a letter to Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote that department rules and norms surrounding ongoing investigations prevent it from further disclosure. "The Department's longstanding policy is to maintain the confidentiality of such information regarding open matters," Urirate wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CBS News....
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Washington’s overfunded public pension system could cost taxpayers, officials say

(The Center Square) – While other state public pension systems face large unfunded liabilities, Washington's faces the opposite problem: potential overfunding due to strong long-term returns on investment and a combination of state and public employee contributions. However, the situation could still lead to budgeting problems for various reasons. The underlying one is that funding levels for pension plans are estimated based on numerous assumptions about long-term economic prosperity, beneficiaries' life expectancy, inflation, and interest rates. ...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy