East Lansing, MI

Michigan State Football trending for 5-star defensive lineman

Could Michigan State be on the verge of landing its first five-star prospect of the Mel Tucker era?. It certainly looks like things are trending in that direction after five-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive lineman David Stone took his second trip to East Lansing in three weeks, this time bringing his family along with him.
