WLOX
MGCCC baseball, softball makes transition from natural grass to turf
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the new NJCAA baseball and softball seasons approach, MGCCC announces that both of their teams will be playing on artificial turf instead of grass throughout 2023. The process of switching over to turf at both Ross-Smith Field and Ken “Curly” Farris Field began last fall....
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saturday wreck killed a Lucedale man in George County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in George County. A 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling west on the Highway when the vehicle left the...
9/11 survivor speaks about resilience at PRCC’s Women’s Health Symposium
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of women focused on issues related to their health during an annual gathering at Pearl River Community College. Some 500 women attended the 16th annual Women’s Health Symposium on the PRCC campus Saturday. The event featured two sessions, one at brunch and other at...
JCSD encourages safe driving during wet road conditions
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging drivers to proceed carefully on the roads with all the rain falling in the Pine Belt. The weather can make roads slick, causing issues for drivers, including the possible hydroplane. However, it can also impact the time...
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
We haven’t seen much rain this morning, but showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Coastal areas may only see a few hit or miss showers and storms, but inland areas could see heavy rainfall today. Some areas in Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties have the potential for 2-4″ of rain through Monday morning. There is also a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms, too. Highs today will be in the upper 60s.
Jones County fire units deal with brush fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A brush fire consumed an estimated 100 acres in Jones County Saturday, but volunteer firefighters were able to save homes in the Holly Ridge subdivision. Firefighters from Glade, M & M, Powers, Ovett and Moselle volunteer fire departments were on scene for more than four...
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
