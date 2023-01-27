ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WLOX

MGCCC baseball, softball makes transition from natural grass to turf

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the new NJCAA baseball and softball seasons approach, MGCCC announces that both of their teams will be playing on artificial turf instead of grass throughout 2023. The process of switching over to turf at both Ross-Smith Field and Ken “Curly” Farris Field began last fall....
PERKINSTON, MS
WLOX

Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saturday wreck killed a Lucedale man in George County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in George County. A 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling west on the Highway when the vehicle left the...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

JCSD encourages safe driving during wet road conditions

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging drivers to proceed carefully on the roads with all the rain falling in the Pine Belt. The weather can make roads slick, causing issues for drivers, including the possible hydroplane. However, it can also impact the time...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

We haven’t seen much rain this morning, but showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Coastal areas may only see a few hit or miss showers and storms, but inland areas could see heavy rainfall today. Some areas in Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties have the potential for 2-4″ of rain through Monday morning. There is also a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms, too. Highs today will be in the upper 60s.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Jones County fire units deal with brush fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A brush fire consumed an estimated 100 acres in Jones County Saturday, but volunteer firefighters were able to save homes in the Holly Ridge subdivision. Firefighters from Glade, M & M, Powers, Ovett and Moselle volunteer fire departments were on scene for more than four...
JONES COUNTY, MS

