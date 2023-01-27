ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

France Produced 2 of the World's Oldest People: Here's What the French Do Differently to Stay Healthy

Most people are lucky to live to 100, but two women lived far beyond that, joining the ranks of the world's oldest people — and they're both from France. Jeanne Calment is believed to be the world's oldest person on record, gracing the Earth for 122 years. And recently, a French nun named Sister André was the oldest person in the world until Jan. 17, when she passed at the age of 118.
Europe's Crackdown on Big Tech Omitted TikTok — But Now That's Set to Change

Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
WHO Says Covid Remains a Global Emergency But Pandemic Could Near Its End in 2023

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Covid remains a global health emergency, though the world is in a much better place than it was a year ago. The WHO has estimated that at least 90% of the world's population has some level of immunity to Covid due to vaccination or infection.
Adani Shares Volatile as Group Rebuts Short-Seller Report, Chinese Stocks Head for Bull Market

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower on Monday as shares of Adani Group remained volatile after the conglomerate rebutted short seller firm Hindenburg's accusations of embezzlement and fraud. India's Nifty 50 Index traded 0.1% higher after hitting three-month lows on last...
European Markets Open Lower Ahead of Euro Zone GDP Data, Fed Meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets slid further Tuesday as attention turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which kicks off on the same day. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.2% after the open, with most sectors lower. Mining led losses, down 0.7%.
HSBC World Rugby Announces Pools for 2023 Los Angeles Sevens

Rugby is coming back to Los Angeles. The sixth stop of the 2022-23 HSBC World Rugby Sevens season heads back to Southern California, as nations continue their quest to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. World Rugby Sevens on Monday announced the four pools for the men's tournament, as the...
