NBC Los Angeles
China Stocks Are Close to Bull Market Highs After Returning From Lunar New Year Break
The CSI 300, which tracks stocks of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed at 4,201.35 — up 19.7 % from its recent low of 3,508.70 seen on Oct. 31 last year. "China's savings glut many taken as a sign of extreme risk aversion can be the...
NBC Los Angeles
France Produced 2 of the World's Oldest People: Here's What the French Do Differently to Stay Healthy
Most people are lucky to live to 100, but two women lived far beyond that, joining the ranks of the world's oldest people — and they're both from France. Jeanne Calment is believed to be the world's oldest person on record, gracing the Earth for 122 years. And recently, a French nun named Sister André was the oldest person in the world until Jan. 17, when she passed at the age of 118.
NBC Los Angeles
Europe's Crackdown on Big Tech Omitted TikTok — But Now That's Set to Change
Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
NBC Los Angeles
WHO Says Covid Remains a Global Emergency But Pandemic Could Near Its End in 2023
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Covid remains a global health emergency, though the world is in a much better place than it was a year ago. The WHO has estimated that at least 90% of the world's population has some level of immunity to Covid due to vaccination or infection.
NBC Los Angeles
Adani Shares Volatile as Group Rebuts Short-Seller Report, Chinese Stocks Head for Bull Market
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower on Monday as shares of Adani Group remained volatile after the conglomerate rebutted short seller firm Hindenburg's accusations of embezzlement and fraud. India's Nifty 50 Index traded 0.1% higher after hitting three-month lows on last...
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Open Lower Ahead of Euro Zone GDP Data, Fed Meeting
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets slid further Tuesday as attention turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which kicks off on the same day. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.2% after the open, with most sectors lower. Mining led losses, down 0.7%.
NBC Los Angeles
IMF Hikes Global Growth Forecast as Inflation Cools and Household Spending Surprises
The International Monetary Fund said the global economy will grow 2.9% this year. This represents a 0.2 percentage point improvement from its previous forecast in October. However, it said that revised number would still mean a fall from an expansion of 3.4% in 2022. IMF calculations say that about 84%...
NBC Los Angeles
HSBC World Rugby Announces Pools for 2023 Los Angeles Sevens
Rugby is coming back to Los Angeles. The sixth stop of the 2022-23 HSBC World Rugby Sevens season heads back to Southern California, as nations continue their quest to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. World Rugby Sevens on Monday announced the four pools for the men's tournament, as the...
NBC Los Angeles
COVID-19 Pandemic Enters a New Phase but Remains a ‘Threat' in Los Angeles
Three years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus remains a threat to millions of people around the world, but it is reaching a "tipping point," according to the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee (WHO). The organization added that “achieving higher levels of population immunity globally, either through...
