Read full article on original website
Related
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Kevin McCarthy Fact Checked With Trump's Massive Addition to National Debt
The former president added nearly 25 percent to the national debt during his four years in office.
NBC Los Angeles
Federal Proposal of ‘MENA' Category Long Overdue, Advocates Say
The Biden administration’s proposal to add a “Middle Eastern or North African” (MENA) identifier to official documents like the census is the latest progress in a decades-long fight to secure representation for a historically statistically invisible community. In a Federal Register notice published Friday, the Federal Interagency...
NBC Los Angeles
Washington D.C.'S Free Bus Bill Becomes Law as Zero-Fare Transit Systems Take Off
Washington, D.C., has enacted a zero-fare bus bill into law. The policy eliminates the $2 fare for all the city's buses starting this summer. It is the largest city to institute a fare-free transit system and part of a growing movement nationwide. Washington, D.C., has enacted a zero-fare bus bill...
Comments / 0