Residents of the Quad expressed mixed reactions to the ongoing Stouffer College House renovations. Some first years living in the Quad, which will soon undergo renovations, told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have not found themselves affected by the adjacent Stouffer renovations and have not noticed the renovations occurring. However, some Quad residents have made complaints about the construction in Stouffer Hall, which is currently closed to residents due to internal and external renovations.

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO