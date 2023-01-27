ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tri-statedefender.com

On the record with MPD Chief Davis

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, in a 15-minute telephone conversation with The New Tri-State Defender on Friday afternoon, did not indicate a willingness to dissolve the special unit that housed the officers now charged with beating Tyre D. Nichols to death. Given the high profile of Nichols’...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘Horrific does not even begin to explain the video’

Sandwiched between a morning call to disband the police SCORPION unit and protesters who shut down the “old bridge” on I-55 in the evening, the release of video footage showing the inhumane police beating of Tyre D. Nichols was as hard to stomach as forewarned. For many, the...
tri-statedefender.com

SLIDESHOW: In the streets for Tyre!

In pursuit of “Justice for Tyre!” — part of a bigger and ongoing push — for many, protesters took the streets in Memphis following the public release Friday night of video footage showing a quintet of officers from the now-defunct police SCORPION Unit inhumanely beating 29-year-old Tyre D. Nichols to the brink of death.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

MPD breaks up its SCORPION Unit

A day after standing firm on continuing the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit, MPD Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis reversed course. “In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignments, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit,” an MPD statement released Saturday disclosed.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy