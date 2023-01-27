A day after standing firm on continuing the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit, MPD Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis reversed course. “In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignments, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit,” an MPD statement released Saturday disclosed.

