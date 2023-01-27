ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Knox County student’s urban vegetation growth recognized in national competition

By Allison Smith, Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NE1F6_0kSrhkRD00

FARRAGUT , Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County high school student was named a scholar in the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition.

Ridhima Singh from Farragut High School was recognized for her project on how climate factors impact vegetation growth in urban areas.

10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant

The Regeneron Science Talent Search selects 300 scholars from more than 1,900 applications. Scholars were chosen based on their research, leadership skills, grades, and teacher recommendations.

The President and CEO of the Society for Science says each year she’s impressed by the student’s hard work and creativity.

“We’ve got big problems in our world right now from climate change to the pandemic to you know cancer, all kinds of things, and these kids are really at the forefront of being at the cutting edge of discovery,” Maya Ajmera said.

The Science Talent Search provides a national stage for young scientists to present new ideas while encouraging innovation.

Knox County Schools unveil academy options for upcoming 10th grades

Ajmera says at least a dozen of their alumni have won Nobel Prizes. She has high expectations for scholars but more than anything she hopes they continue to be curious.

“What we hope is that they go on and start a lab somewhere at a university, they come back to their hometown and teach, they start a company that solves the world’s most serious problems. We want them to be future scientific leaders, maybe even someday become president,” Ajmera said.

The 300 scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Sevier County Utility District President on leave

The Sevier County Utility District’s president has been suspended for the personal use of district resources. The Sevier County Utility District’s president has been suspended for the personal use of district resources. News at 11 on 1/30. The Seven on 1/30. News at 6 on 1/30. News at...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Volunteer Assisted Transportation looking for 15-20 drivers in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteer Assisted Transportation (VAT) is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven program that provides accessible and affordable transportation services to Knox County seniors and people living with disabilities who require assistance to travel safely. Program Manager Nancy Welch spoke about the need for more than a dozen...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

University of Tennessee working to better on-campus experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has been looking at ways to try and better the on-campus experience for its students and those who visit for leisure or gamedays. The university’s Advisory Board had a meeting on Friday to present the master plan for the campus. One of the big topics talked about […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vienna Coffee Company shares what pairs well with a croissant

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s nothing better than a fresh croissant paired with a nice cup of coffee. For those that enjoy that combination, Jan. 30 marks National Croissant Day. At Vienna Coffee Company Co. this is something you can enjoy on a daily basis. As they work...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house fire

The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee to try to get some answers. 4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house …. The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

5 dead in Union County house fire

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday. WATE Midday News. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday. WATE Midday News. News at...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Maryville boy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on behalf of the Maryville Police Department. MPD officials said Monday that they received a report Sunday evening that the child had been taken from his residence by his non-custodial biological mother, Alisha Jones. Rogerson, 8, […]
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy