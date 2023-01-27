Knox County student’s urban vegetation growth recognized in national competition

FARRAGUT , Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County high school student was named a scholar in the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition.

Ridhima Singh from Farragut High School was recognized for her project on how climate factors impact vegetation growth in urban areas.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search selects 300 scholars from more than 1,900 applications. Scholars were chosen based on their research, leadership skills, grades, and teacher recommendations.

The President and CEO of the Society for Science says each year she’s impressed by the student’s hard work and creativity.

“We’ve got big problems in our world right now from climate change to the pandemic to you know cancer, all kinds of things, and these kids are really at the forefront of being at the cutting edge of discovery,” Maya Ajmera said.

The Science Talent Search provides a national stage for young scientists to present new ideas while encouraging innovation.

Ajmera says at least a dozen of their alumni have won Nobel Prizes. She has high expectations for scholars but more than anything she hopes they continue to be curious.

“What we hope is that they go on and start a lab somewhere at a university, they come back to their hometown and teach, they start a company that solves the world’s most serious problems. We want them to be future scientific leaders, maybe even someday become president,” Ajmera said.

The 300 scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.

